Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Young Sheldon

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Our S02E16, Season 2 Finale Previews

Along with our preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, check out what's still to come for this season.

We've got a massive update on how things are looking with CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, beginning with this week's episode, S02E16: "Alpha Males and the Power of Prayer," and running through S02E17: "A Country Club, a Yokel and a New Boss" and S02E18: "A New Scoreboard and a Horse's You Know What," and including an early look at May 21st's two-episode season finale, S02E21: "Funky Chili and Friends Who Take Their Clothes Off" and S02E22: "A New Beau and Someone Else's Mom's House." We've got overviews, images, and more waiting for you below:

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E16 – S02E18; Season 2 Finale

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 16: "Alpha Males and the Power of Prayer" – Mandy tries to make things right with Pastor Jeff (Matt Hobby) when she learns her controversial comments have hurt the tire store's business. Meanwhile, Jim and Audrey butt heads over Connor's allowance. Story by Steve Holland & Connor Kilpatrick, with a teleplay by Steven Molaro & Nadiya Chettiar. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 17: "A Country Club, a Yokel and a New Boss" – Georgie's plan to make new clients at the local country club backfires when its outdated policies upset Audrey. Meanwhile, Mandy struggles to prove herself at work. Story by Steven Molaro & Jim Reynolds, with a teleplay by Steve Holland & Yael Glouberman. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 18: "A New Scoreboard and a Horse's You Know What" – Georgie and Fagenbacher (Matt Letscher) go head to head when Fagenbacher tries to sabotage Georgie's attempt to honor his dad. Story by Steve Holland & Nadiya Chettiar, with a teleplay by Steven Molaro & Connor Kilpatrick. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 21: "Funky Chili and Friends Who Take Their Clothes Off" – Mandy and Jim butt heads when they take over the store for a sick Georgie and Ruben. Meanwhile, Audrey panics when Connor rekindles an old flame. Story by Steven Molaro & Rachel Intrieri, with a teleplay by Steve Holland & Jim Reynolds. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 22: "A New Beau and Someone Else's Mom's House" – Georgie and Mandy take matters into their own hands when Mary starts warming up to Fagenbacher (Matthew Letscher). Also, Audrey struggles to cope with Connor's absence. Story by Steve Holland & Nadiya Chettiar, with a teleplay by Steven Molaro & Connor Kilpatrick. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

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