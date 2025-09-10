Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Pluribus

Pluribus: We Learn How Rhea Seehorn's Carol Takes Her Coffee

We're fascinated by the messages Carol's receiving in the universe of Apple TV+ and Vince Gilligan's Rhea Seehorn-starring drama Pluribus.

After getting a whole lot of great intel on Apple TV+ and Vince Gilligan's (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)-starring drama Pluribus earlier this month from Gilligan and Seehorn, we're back to the mysterious messages. since it was first announced, and we've only become bigger fans with the more we've learned about it. If you haven't hooked up with (202) 808-3981, you definitely should because someone is reaching out to Carol (Seehorn): "Carol, would you like a cup of coffee? One sugar, with oat milk, right? And maybe a pinch of cinnamon and cayenne?"

Speaking with EW for its Fall preview special earlier this month, Gilligan shed a bit more light on what we can expect, including some more details on the overarching storyline. Seehorn's Carol Sturka is a best-selling author of historical romance novels who is in the middle of a book tour in Albuquerque, New Mexico, when something mysterious impacts the population: a virus that leaves everyone happy and optimistic 24/7. Finding herself immune, Carol begins a journey to find answers – though Gilligan teases that "there's going to be complications arising from that." Here's a look at some key highlights from the profile piece:

Gilligan on Seehorn's "Reluctant Hero," Carol: "The drama of the show is that the world's most miserable person is desperately trying to save the planet from happiness," Gilligan shared about Seehorn's Carol. "There's a surprising amount of drama that we're mining from that," he added. However, Gilligan noted that there's a "lot of humor" to the premise, too. Gilligan says, describing Seehorn's character as a "reluctant hero." "She [Carol] doesn't really want to be tasked with saving the world, but she more or less feels like it's her duty," Gilligan said, describing Seehorn's character as a "reluctant hero."

Gilligan Knows Why Carol's Immune… Right? "That's a question that several people have asked me, starting back in the writers' room. I don't want to give too much away, but maybe we'll find an answer to that, maybe we won't. A better way for me to put it is that it never really occurred to me as a question. I just figured there's always gotta be a one-in-a-billion person. And it's Carol. As to the science of it, I don't know. Maybe we'll have an answer, maybe we won't."

Gilligan Teases "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" Easter Eggs: "There might be a couple if you keep your eyes and ears peeled. Fans of 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul,' if they pay close attention, they might come upon an Easter egg or two."

Joining Seehorn are Karolina Wydra (Sneaky Pete) and Carlos Manuel Vesga (The Hijacking of Flight 601), as well as guest stars Miriam Shor (American Fiction) and Samba Schutte (Our Flag Means Death). With the series set to make its global debut with its first two episodes on Friday, November 7, 2025 (with weekly single-episode drops on Fridays after that), here's a look back at the two previously released teasers (with the date announcement teaser waiting for you above):

Apple TV+'s Pluribus is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Gilligan alongside WGA Award winner Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski, and Jeff Frost. Jenn Carroll and Trina Siopy serve as co-executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!