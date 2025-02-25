Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Poker Face

Poker Face Returns Spring 2025; Season 2 First Look Images Released

Returning to Peacock this Spring, check out a set of first-look images from Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne's upcoming Poker Face Season 2.

Article Summary Poker Face Season 2 premieres Spring 2025 on Peacock with first-look images released.

Natasha Lyonne's Charlie Cale returns, solving crimes with wit and lie-detecting skills.

The new season features a star-studded guest lineup and unique episodic mysteries.

Rian Johnson and Lyonne draw inspiration from 70s cinema and iconic TV shows.

Natasha Lyonne's Charlie Cale will be back on the road and back to using her extraordinary skills to solve the kind of crimes that no one else can this spring, with Peacock announcing the return of series creator and executive producer Rian Johnson and series star and executive producer Lyonne's Emmy Award-winning original series Poker Face. Along with the news of the series' Spring 2025 return, fans were also treated to a set of first-look images as well as an updated rundown of the famous faces who will be helping (and hindering) Charlie along the way. In addition, Lyonne and Johnson have penned a special message for the fans ahead of the new season, discussing their personal inspirations for the series and more.

The lineup of guest stars this season is massively impressive: Alia Shawkat (Blink Twice, Search Party), Awkwafina (The Farewell, Crazy Rich Asians), Ben Marshall (Saturday Night Live, Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain), B.J. Novak (The Office, Vengeance), Carol Kane (Between the Temples, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Cliff "Method Man" Smith (Power Book II: Ghost, The Deuce), Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton, The Piano Lesson), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked, Harriet), David Krumholtz (Oppenheimer, Numb3rs), Davionte "GaTa" Ganter (Dave, Anyone But You, Rick and Morty), Ego Nwodim (Mr. Throwback, Saturday Night Live), Gaby Hoffmann (Transparent, Eric), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul, Parish), and Haley Joel Osment (Blink Twice, Wednesday).

In addition, Jason Ritter (Matlock), John Cho (Searching, Star Trek), John Mulaney (John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA), Justin Theroux (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, White House Plumbers), Kathrine Narducci (Euphoria, Alto Knights), Katie Holmes (Our Town, Ray Donovan, Rare Objects), Kevin Corrigan (Narcos: Mexico, Godfather of Harlem), Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales, Only Murders in the Building), Margo Martindale (The Americans, The Sticky), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets, Togetherness), Patti Harrison (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Together Together), Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso, Veep), Sherry Cola (Nobody Wants This, Joy Ride), and Simon Rex (Red Rocket, Blink Twice) are also set as guest stars.

"Charlie Cale is back on the run, and in Season 2, we've taken her journey to the next level, one murder mystery at a time. From minor league baseball to big box retail, from funeral homes to alligator farms and even a grade school talent show, Charlie navigates her crime-solving existential road trip with deadpan wit, human empathy, and her signature uncanny lie-detecting ability," Johnson and Lyonne wrote in a special letter to the fans regarding the upcoming second season of Poker Face.

"To bring Season 2 to life, we pulled visual inspiration from American 70s cinema, all the stuff we love like Robert Altman, Bob Rafelson, Peter Bogdanovich. But the backbone of this show is TV – the kind of TV we grew up watching, episodic case-of-the-week gems like 'Columbo' and 'The Rockford Files' and 'Quantum Leap.' Each episode is a mini-movie, existing in its own world with a unique tone and vibe, featuring an eccentric lot of characters played by a truly gonzo parade of guest stars. We still can't believe we got to work with rockstars like Cynthia Erivo, Katie Holmes, John Mulaney, and Awkwafina (and many many more, the list is kinda dizzying) who all dove into the game with joy and came ready to play," the duo added. "Twelve killer new episodes are coming your way. Buckle up, and see you on the road!

The show's critically acclaimed first season received four Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Lyonne. It also garnered Peacock its first Emmy win for Judith Light's Outstanding Guest Actress Performance in a Comedy Series. Stemming from T-Street, Animal Pictures, and MRC, Peacock's Poker Face is created, written, directed, and executive-produced by Rian Johnson, with series star Natasha Lyonne also directing, writing, and executive-producing. Showrunner Tony Tost also serves as an executive producer, as do Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Adam Arkin, Nora Zuckerman, and Lilla Zuckerman. The third season of the hit streaming series will hit screens in Spring 2025.

