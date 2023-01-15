Poker Face: Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne Series First-Look Released With the Peacock series set to debut on January 26th, here's a TCA-exclusive new preview for Rian Johnson & Natasha Lyonne's Poker Face.

For us, it's pretty simple. We love Rian Johnson. We love Natasha Lyonne. We love Peter Falk's Columbo & those 70s/80s television detective shows. They love Peter Falk's Columbo & those 70s/80s television detective shows. So when all of that combines into the 10-episode mystery series Poker Face, there's absolutely no way that the Peacock series wasn't going to be at the top of our "must-see" list. And now, thanks to the streamer's Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press event earlier today, we've got an event-exclusive look that does a great job of showing off the show's impressive cast.

Now, here's your TCA exclusive look at Johnson & Lyonne's Poker Face, followed by a look back at what we know about the streaming series so far:

Poker Face: Rian Johnson & Natasha Lyonne Discuss Peacock Series

"Never underestimate the power of a good dinner conversation between friends," Johnson & Lyonne began their note regarding how the series came about. "What started as a discussion over steak frites about detective shows and what made them such a reliable pleasure—the exploration of little worlds within each new setting, the guest stars playing killers and victims, and most importantly, a scrappy protagonist you were always ready to kick back with and see win—ultimately resulted in the creation of Charlie, the driving force behind 'Poker Face.'"

Johnson & Lyonne continue, "We invite you to follow Charlie on a cross-country road trip as she meets a rogue's gallery of characters and avenges a new injustice each episode, armed with little more than her uncanny ability to detect lies and a genuine appreciation for her fellow humans (and the occasional dog). Now please leave the overthinking to Rian, who has masterfully crafted ten self-contained puzzles for Charlie to solve. Just jump in the back of her '69 Plymouth Barracuda and enjoy the ride." With four episodes set to drop on January 26, 2023 (with additional new episodes streaming Thursdays), here's a look back at the official trailer for Peacock's Poker Face (followed by a look at the previously-released teaser and a rundown of who's who this season)::

Peacock's Poker Face is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Lyonne's Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and, with every stop, encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve.

As if having Johnson and Lyonne paired together wasn't enough, the streaming series has pulled together an impressive line-up of guest stars. How impressive? How do Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tim Meadows sound?

Peacock's Poker Face was created, written & directed by Johnson, who also serves as an executive producer with Lyonne, Ram Bergman, Nora Zuckerman, Lila Zuckerman, Nena Rodrigue & Iain B. Macdonald. Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens serve as co-executive producers, with T-Street and MRC Television producing.