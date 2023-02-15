Poker Face: Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne Series Returning for Season 2 Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne will be returning for more crime-solving, with Peacock green-lighting a second season of Poker Face.

Looks like we're going to have more Rian Johnson (Knives Out, Brick) & Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) crime-solving goodness in our lives, with Peacock announcing that the hit streaming series will be back for a second season. "'Poker Face' is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. "Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne, and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride, and we can't wait to hit the road for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock's originals slate."

"Never underestimate the power of a good dinner conversation between friends," Johnson & Lyonne began their note regarding how the series came about. "What started as a discussion over steak frites about detective shows and what made them such a reliable pleasure—the exploration of little worlds within each new setting, the guest stars playing killers and victims, and most importantly, a scrappy protagonist you were always ready to kick back with and see win—ultimately resulted in the creation of Charlie, the driving force behind 'Poker Face.'"

Johnson & Lyonne continue, "We invite you to follow Charlie on a cross-country road trip as she meets a rogue's gallery of characters and avenges a new injustice each episode, armed with little more than her uncanny ability to detect lies and a genuine appreciation for her fellow humans (and the occasional dog). Now please leave the overthinking to Rian, who has masterfully crafted ten self-contained puzzles for Charlie to solve. Just jump in the back of her '69 Plymouth Barracuda and enjoy the ride." With four episodes set to drop on January 26, 2023 (with additional new episodes streaming Thursdays), here's a look back at the official trailer for Peacock's Poker Face (followed by a look at the previously-released teaser and a rundown of who's who this season)::

Peacock's Poker Face is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Lyonne's Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and, with every stop, encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve.

As if having Johnson and Lyonne paired together wasn't enough, the streaming series has pulled together an impressive line-up of guest stars. How impressive? How do Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tim Meadows sound?

Peacock's Poker Face was created, written & directed by Johnson, who also serves as an executive producer with Lyonne, Ram Bergman, Nora Zuckerman, Lila Zuckerman, Nena Rodrigue & Iain B. Macdonald. Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens serve as co-executive producers, with T-Street and MRC Television producing.