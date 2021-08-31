Power Book III: Raising Kanan Welcomes Luckett, Dorsey, Brown & Singer

Less than two months after "Power" franchise creator & EP Courtney A. Kemp, EP Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, and series creator & showrunner Sascha Penn's Mekai Curtis and Patina Miller-starring Power Book III: Raising Kanan was picked up for a second season (with Antonio Ortiz's Shawn "Famous" Figueroa promoted to a series regular), we have some new faces joining the cast. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that LeToya Luckett (Ballers, Greenleaf), Omar Dorsey (Queen Sugar, Harriet), Krystal Joy Brown (Hamilton, The Equalizer), and Paulina Singer (Dead of Summer, Gotham) are set to join STARZ's prequel series in recurring roles.

Luckett's Kenya is Jukebox's mother and Marvin's ex. She left their family when Jukebox was very young, tried to make it in LA as a singer, but three years ago, she moved back to New York. Upon her return, she settles in Harlem where the church is a big part of her life. Dorsey's Cartier "Duns" Fareed is handsome, charismatic, overflowing with confidence, and always dressed to kill. Cartier sucks up all the oxygen in any room into which he steps. He has a vision for business, expanding into less crowded markets like DC and Baltimore and even into other types of business, like music and art. Brown's Renée Timmons is Marvin's anger management therapist. Renée can hold her own with anyone, especially the people that attend her class and need help working through their issues. Singer's Zisa is a beautiful up-and-coming singer looking to make a name for herself with Lou and Crown's label.

Here's a look back at the official trailer for STARZ's Power Book III: Raising Kanan:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Power Book III: Raising Kanan | Official Trailer | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADzSyRvZul0)

"Power Book III: Raising Kanan" is the third installment in the expanding "Power" Universe franchise. The prequel takes viewers back to the '90s and the early years of the now-deceased iconic "Power" character Kanan Stark, portrayed in the original series by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

Directed by 50 Cent and Eif Rivera and debuting during the Power Book II: Ghost season finale "Heart of Darkness," the series' theme song, "Part of the Game" is performed by 50 Cent and NLE Choppa, with background vocals from Rileyy Lanez. In the following official music video, a small crew surprises Southside Jamaica Queens residents with a pop-up shoot. Along with offering a look at the very first footage from the series, the video was filmed in 50 Cent's neighborhood- where the series is set. So for a feel of the '90s world of the upcoming series and for a little old-school NYC nostalgia, check out "Part of the Game":

Power Book III: Kanan Theme Song "Part of the Game" (G-Unit records): Directed by Eif Rivera and 50 Cent, and performed by 50 Cent and NLE Choppa with background vocals by Rileyy Lanez. Produced by Omar Reynoso, with production by ERG Designs and Rivera editing. Director of Photography is Paris Stuart, with color by Color by Gloss.

In the following teaser, viewers are transported back to '90s Southside Jamaica Queens, NYC as the spotlight on the early years of iconic Power character Kanan Stark (portrayed in the original series by Jackson, and Mekai Curtis in the prequel series). Fans of the original series are well aware of how Kanan's story ended but not how it first began- that is, until now. Set to "Excursions" from legendary hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest, the following clip also introduces viewers to some of the characters populating Kanan's world- either to help him on his journey or to end it before it's even begun.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Meet the Cast of Raising Kanan | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMw77osrMDA)

The cast of STARZ's Power Book III: Raising Kanan includes series regulars Mekai Curtis as the young Kanan Stark, Patina Miller as Kanan's mother Raquel "Raq" Thomas, Omar Epps as Detective Malcolm Howard, London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Louis "Lou-Lou" Thomas, Shanley Caswell as Detective Shannon Burke, Lovie Simone as Davina Harrison, Toby Sandeman as Symphony Bosket, Joey Bada$$ as Unique, and Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox. The cast also includes Quincy Brown as Crown, Ade Chike Torbert as Scrappy, Natalee Linez as Jessica Figueroa, and Annabelle Zasowski as Nicole Bingham.

Created by series showrunner and executive producer Sascha Penn, Power Book III: Raising Kanan is executive produced by original series creator Courtney A. Kemp through her company End of Episode and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. Mark Canton through his Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode's Chris Selak and Danielle DeJesus, Shana Stein, Bart Wenrich, and Kevin Fox are also executive producers. Rob Hardy directs the premiere episode and also executive produces, with Lionsgate TV producing for STARZ.

