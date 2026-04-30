Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: gen v, the boys

Gen V: "I Did Not Cancel The Show": Kripke on Show's End, VCU Future

The Boys' Eric Kripke shuts down claims he canceled Gen V, discussing Amazon's decision and what the future could hold for the characters.

Article Summary Eric Kripke says he did not cancel Gen V, insisting Amazon made the business call despite his push to save it.

Kripke says Gen V season 3 ideas still exist, with Amazon hearing new pitches that could continue key character arcs.

The Boys boss teases future VCU projects may absorb parts of the Gen V gang, including more story for Marie Moreau.

Jaz Sinclair thanked Gen V fans after the cancellation, as questions grow about how The Boys will pay off Marie’s arc.

When the news first broke that spinoff series Gen V wouldn't be returning for a third season, The Boys Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke and EP Evan Goldberg said in a statement that a number of the characters and storylines would find homes in what the future has in store for the VCU. Speaking with EW, Kripke elaborated on that – but not before clearing up a major misconception he says is out there about who made the call to end the series. "I did not cancel the show. One, I don't have the power to do that. Two, I was fighting to keep the show, almost more than anybody else on Earth. So I'm as bummed as everybody else out there," Kripke shared. Noting that "these things are based on business decisions that are above my pay grade, among Amazon," Kripke added. "It's based on amount of viewers versus how expensive the show is to make, and does it make business sense for them, ultimately? And, unfortunately, they decided that it didn't."

As for what the future could hold, Kripke previously teased some ideas in play for where things could head in a third season – so much so that he can't offer too much of a deep dive at this point. "We're still hopeful we can find a way to do it. So, unfortunately, I can't share it," Kripke said, noting "this idea that Marie is powerful, but that's not the end of her story. She has to learn how to control it." He continued, "It's very early days, because we're focusing on getting 'Vought Rising' out into the world, but Amazon has expressed an interest, and they want to hear more potential stories in the world. So we're internally brainstorming a couple different ideas. We'll see which ones get traction, but they all have the opportunity to absorb at least some of the 'Gen V' gang, and that's very much by design."

As fans continue processing that the serieswon't be returning for a third season, we're getting a chance to hear from the spinoff's star, Jaz Sinclair, whose Marie Moreau was set up to be a major player in both series by the time the second season wrapped, took to Instagram Stories to share her initial thoughts on the decision to end Gen V. "There's so much I wanna (and will) say, but for today I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. I'm so happy you're here and I'm so grateful for this incredible experience 🩸" Here's a look at Sinclair's post, followed by a look back at our thoughts on the matter:

Gen V: Some Thoughts on Spinoff Ending, Doing Right by Marie & More

"Gen V" Ending: What Does It Really Mean? Here's what we know: Gen V is ending after this season, and a number of characters from the show are playing a part in the final season of The Boys. Beyond that? We don't really know. Was the show canceled, or is it ending? Because there's a big difference. For example, Adult Swim didn't cancel Smiling Friends, but the show's creators decided to end it after two seasons. At this point, we don't know what the fate of "The Boys" universe will be until the final credits roll on the series finale of The Boys – an episode that's been held from critics, by the way. Maybe a school for supes will no longer be a factor moving forward – we just don't know. Maybe the entire concept of supes gets turned on its head. Again, we just don't know. That said, we thought it was odd that any decisions about anything having to do with "The Boys" universe (except the prequel, "Vought Rising") would be announced before the main series had wrapped its run, to avoid possibly even hinting at what's to come.

"Gen V" Was Much More Than "The Boys" Spinoff: The thing about Gen V is that it ended up being much more than a spinoff – it was more like a "1A" series, especially by the time the credits rolled on the second (and now final) season. You had none other than Thomas Godolkin (Ethan Slater) as the "big bad." You had Marie confirmed to be on the same power level as Homelander (Antony Starr), courtesy of Project Odessa. You had Annie (Erin Moriarty) and A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) arriving during the season/series finale to recruit them for their fight to take down Homelander. Those are just three examples, but there are others (like The Boys Season 4 finale) that could be offered that make a clear case that Gen V was something a bit more special than a spinoff.

In fact, Kripke shared just how important the series was back in October 2025, during a post-Gen V Season 2 finale interview with THR. "They are playing an important part. Part of the fun of wrapping out season two that way is that we really get to set the table for season five, where there's now this active and growing resistance led by Starlight that A-Train is an important part of. They're really trying to take the fight back to Homelander and this sort of fascist government," Kripke shared about the role that the Gen V cast would play during The Boys final season.

He continued, "By the same respect, we still work hard to try to maintain our balance that 'The Boys' is about 'The Boys,' and 'Gen V' is about 'Gen V.' The characters provide crucial assists, but it's still about 'The Boys,' and you can watch it without having watched 'Gen V' and vice versa. But watching both is still a much more fun experience." At the time, Kripke noted that the final season of the main series won't include a Gen V finale. "We don't play it in season five of 'The Boys' that this is the end of 'Gen V.' We leave them open-ended because we actually have more 'Gen V' story to tell, and we'd love to tell it. It depends on the ratings and how many people end up tuning in. We have to make it so Amazon picks us up for another season," Kripke shared.

"The Boys" Legacy & Doing Right by Marie Moreau: This is where Kripke and the creative team may have painted themselves into a tough corner. With Gen V not returning and Marie having now been established to be a major badass in the greater scheme of things, how do you now give at least Marie – if not the others – some serious moments to shine? For the two seasons of the spinoff series to have meant something, they need and deserve a big payoff. Just to be clear, those aren't the words of a fan you're reading. We're just expecting a payoff because that's what was sold to us. And we're not talking Marie and the others on screen for just a few seconds here and there, only for them to end up getting knocked out or something to explain why they're not around. If there are thoughts of killing off Marie, don't. But if they're going to, she demands a heroic death, taking on Homelander one-on-one and contributing in some large way to taking him down. Otherwise, what was the point of wanting us to care about and invest in Marie's journey? Marie and Sinclair deserve better.

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