Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again, elektra

Daredevil: Born Again: Yung Reacts to Fans Pushing for Elektra Return

Daredevil star Elodie Yung is responding to fans after a gym post got them rumbling about a possible Elektra return in "Born Again" Season 3.

Article Summary Elodie Yung sparked Elektra return rumors with a gym selfie ahead of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

Fans flooded Yung's Instagram urging Marvel to bring back her Elektra character to the Disney+ series.

The actress responded to fan excitement, expressing love for the push to see Elektra in Born Again.

Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again lands March 24, with speculation growing on future character returns.

With the season two premiere of Daredevil: Born Again imminent and filming for season three about to begin, fans are in an uproar about a Daredevil alum's gym workout, probably more than usual with Netflix series alum from the Drew Goddard era in Elodie Yung sharing a photo on her Instagram not alluding to anything direct simply writing "New goals 💪🍑" with a silhouette of her holding a dumbbell in one hand and her camera taking the selfie in the other. The obvious cliché is that actors typically put the extra focus physically on something as intense as a superhero project. Yung played Elektra Natchios in the second season of the Netflix series before getting killed off, but returning for the limited crossover series Defenders that saw all the major Netflix Marvel protagonists sans Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/Punisher together. Season one of Born Again saw the returns of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, and Bernthal's Punisher. Season two brings in Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, and fans wonder with the season three renewal what else is to come.

Daredevil Star Elodie Yung Reacts to Fan Push for Elektra to Come Back for Born Again Season 3

As Dario Scardapane's Daredevil: Born Again picks up where the Netflix series left off, the push to bring back the Netflix characters has been a long journey because it has been seven years since the Goddard series was cancelled due to the dissolution of the deal Disney had with Netflix as the Mouse opted to start its own competing streaming platform called Disney+. As the rights reverted back to Marvel, there was a process to bring back the original actors through various projects, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Echo, Hawkeye, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law before Born Again returned to the main Daredevil story, bolstered with a mix of originals and new characters.

After Yung's post was bombarded by calls for her Elektra return with the character last making its onscreen appearance in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine featuring the cinematic incarnation played by Jennifer Gardner, who played her in the 2003 Daredevil film from 20th Century and the 2005 Elektra sequel, The Cleaning Lady star finally responded, writing, "Ooooh You guys really want my Elektra back ❤️🔥 I love it 😈." With Disney and Marvel, obviously holding things tight to the chest, we can only wonder when and if we'll see a Daredevil-Elektra reunion. Season two of Daredevil: Born Again premieres on March 24 with new episodes every Tuesday on Disney+.

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