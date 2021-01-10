Power Book IV: Force Star Joseph Sikora Talks Tommy's New Challenge

By the time the smoke settled (you're welcome for that one) on the tension-filled season finale of STARZ's Power Book II: Ghost, Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) found a way to keep his mother Tasha (Naturi Naughton) alive while not finding himself on the wrong end of a returning Tommy Egan's (Joseph Sikora). This leaves Tariq to join Monet's (Mary J. Blige) family heading into the second season and for Tommy to make his way to the west coast to start a new life- and a new show. With Power Book IV: Force expected to begin production later this, Sikora explained to EW what he's looking forward to exploring the most with Tommy in his new world.

"Can Tommy survive? When I've been doing my due diligence and research and actually going to where we're going to be filming, I ask cops and robbers, "How would Tommy survive? How would this guy from out of town survive in these new streets?'," Sikora explained. "And I think that it's going to take all facets of Tommy that we've built up to until now to not only survive but to potentially thrive — and to potentially leave. You don't know if it's going to be one city and then another city and if he's going to keep bopping or what connections need to be made. But what does need to happen is that we need to see how fast or how slow Tommy analyzes and adapts to a new situation. Is gangster the same all over America? Or is there a specific gangster out of New York? Is that able to adapt? I think we're going to have a lot of Capone references."

So how did it feel to see Tommy back on the scene during the season finale of Power Book II: Ghost? While viewers knew that Tommy was going to be the one Tasha was going to nail for the death of James "Ghost" St. Patrick, seeing him in person to "voice his objections" to the plan was still a great surprise since not many were expecting "Heart of Darkness" to serve as a kind of backdoor pilot for the Tommy-focused Power Book IV: Force (officially getting its production moved up in August 2020).

Thankfully for Tasha, Tariq was able to convince Tommy to go along with a plan where Tommy could fake his own death in a fiery wreck (thus allowing him a fresh start in his own series on the west coast). Great plan- except for one major problem: Tommy really wants to kill Tasha- for the framing as well as for the death of Ghost. And he comes close to making it a reality, but a tipoff to the Feds from Tariq got his mom whisked away to Witness Protection in an alternate plan.

But Power Book II: Ghost knows how to set things up for the future (think a possible Avengers: Endgame-like storyline that could bring all of the original and sequel series characters together), because Tommy makes Tariq aware of two things. One, Tariq no longer gets to call him "Uncle Tommy"- he stopped being "family" when he killed Ghost. The other thing? Tariq had better hope the Feds do a really fine job getting Tasha "lost" because Tommy isn't going to stop looking for her. But for now, Tariq and Tommy will live in two separate rules- but can you just imagine what's going to happen when they do meet up again?