Power EP Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Rips STARZ Over "Force" Renewal Wait

If you're STARZ then you're feeling pretty good with how things have been going this week. Along with the juggernaut "Power" spinoff otherwise known as franchise creator & EP Courtney A. Kemp, and EP Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's Joseph Sikora-starring Power Book IV: Force that kicked off last month, the cable network recently announced that Rebecca Cutter's Monica Raymund-starring Hightown would be returning for a third season. As we said, STARZ has every reason to feel a bit cocky- even if for only a minute or two. So we're imagining they were a little surprised when Jackson posted on Instagram a brief video of someone angrily stuffing a suitcase with the following caption: "This is me packing my stuff, STARZ," he wrote (along with an open-mouthed face and eggplant emojis). "Sucks, my deal is up over here I'm out. They Renewed 'Hightown' and FORCE is the highest rated show they have it sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here" (with Jackson's theme of leaving continuing over several Instagram posts):

So apparently Jackson is upset that his series, which premiered less than a month to go and has proven to be a powerhouse for the cable network, hasn't been renewed but a series that ended its second season run in December 2021 was? Could this possibly be just a matter of timing and when STARZ thinks it would be the best time to break the news? Most likely, and it was a point Hightown cast member Kate Miller brought up in her response, tweeting, "The cast of ['Hightown'] waited 3 months to hear word on our Season 3 renewal. Also, it's hard to know the numbers for streaming content. This is a broad assumption. It's showbiz. It's all hurry up & wait. All due respect to FITTY, tho." While it's understandable for anyone in the creative process to be extra protective of their work, it was a bit of a s**t move on Jackson's part to throw another creator and their show under the bus like that. Here's a look at Jackson's original Instagram post, non-screencap:

"Power Book IV: Force" centers on fan-favorite character Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good. As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he's ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that's been haunting him for decades. What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried. One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago's drug game, inserting himself between the city's two biggest crews. In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them – but holds the POWER to watch them crumble. As the first season unfolds at breakneck speed, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.

STARZ's Power Book IV: Force also stars Lili Simmons (Banshee, Ray Donovan), Gabrielle Ryan (The Haves and the Have Nots, Bonding), Isaac Keys (Get Shorty, The Oath), Shane Harper (Hightown), Kris D. Lofton (Ballers, Empire), Anthony Flemming III (Prison Break, The Beast), Lucien Cambric (Chicago P.D., The Chi), Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), and Grammy-nominated artist Jeremih (Jeremy P. Felton). Courtney Kemp and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson executive produce alongside Mark Canton, and series creator and showrunner Robert Munic (Vital Signs, The Cleaner)- with Lionsgate Television producing the for the cable network.