Power Spinoff Cast Wants You to Know We Will Get Through This

To say that it's been an eventful, rollercoaster two months for franchise creator Courtney A. Kemp and executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's Power universe would be an understatement. First comes the depression the fans felt as Power shuffled off STARZ's programming coil after six seasons, go out not only on top but also at the end of a season that saw the show's popularity as high as it's ever been. Fan sorrow was replaced with excitement in February when it was announced that the franchise's universe was blowing up in a big way with four spinoff series (more on those below). In March, production on two of the spinoffs was shuttered as the coronavirus outbreak worsened, with no clear picture on when production could resume. So while we wait out our home lockdown, the cast is taking to social media to thank all of you for doing your part, to thank the medical professionals risking their lives every day for a greater good, and reassure fans that "we'll get through this together":

Power Book II: Ghost is a modern-day sequel focusing on Michael Rainey Jr.'s Tariq, starring Mary J. Blige as successful businesswoman Monet, Method Man as an attorney with questionable ethics named David MacClean, and LaToya Tonodeo as Monet's daughter. Naturi Naughton's Tasha and Shane Johnson's Cooper Saxe are also set to make the move from the original series. Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel series focusing on the early life of Jackson's Power character Kanan Stark, with Mekai Curtis as young Kanan and a cast that includes Patina Miller, Omar Epps, Hailey Kilgore, Lovie Simone, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Shanley Caswell, Toby Sandeman (The Royals), and Joey Bada$$ (Mr. Robot), with Quincy Brown (Star) set to recur and a pilot directed and executive produced by Rob Hardy (All American, Power). Power Book IV: Influence focuses on Tate's (Larenz Tate) rise in political power, while Power Book V: Force brings the focus to the west coast as Tommy (Joseph Sikora) tackles the means streets of LA.

Kemp will be producing the series spinoffs through her End of Episode banner, alongside Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich, and Chris Salek and Danielle DeJesus via End of Episode also executive produce. Lionsgate TV serves as the producing studio, with all four series set to not only expand the Power universe but also the franchise's presence at STARZ. For Jeffrey Hirsch, that's a position the cable network definitely appreciates being in: "In television history, only a select few shows have inspired four consecutive series extensions, launched into active production and development at the same time. These new and exciting chapters will continue the journey of some of Power's most controversial characters while featuring a growing ensemble of complex, distinct characters along with the high-octane drama that set Power in a class of its own."