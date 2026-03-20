Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: powers

Powers: Bendis/Oeming Comic Book Series Set for Netflix Animated Adapt

Netflix and Dark Horse Entertainment are teaming for an animated series adaptation of Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming's Powers.

Article Summary Netflix and Dark Horse team up for an animated adaptation of Bendis and Oeming's Powers comic series.

Brian Michael Bendis will reportedly write the pilot, with Michael Avon Oeming developing the show's visual style.

Powers follows detectives Walker and Pilgrim investigating super-powered crimes in a gritty, superhero world.

The award-winning comic series originally launched in 2000 and is now published by Dark Horse Comics.

As fans of Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming's indie comic book series Powers (we've reread "Who Killed Retro Girl?" a few dozen times at this point), we respected what PlayStation Network's 2016 live-action adaptation was able to pull off with its first season. Starring Sharlto Copley as Christian Walker and pre-The Boys star Susan Heyward as Deena Pilgrim, the series was developed by Bendis and Charlie Huston, some big reasons why the show worked so well during that initial run. Unfortunately, there was a bit of a drop-off with the second season, with the series ending after two seasons. Netflix and Dark Horse Entertainment are hoping for a much better result with their just-announced adult animation adaptation of the hit comic book series. Dark Horse Entertainment's Keith Goldberg and Chris Tongue are set as executive producers, with Bendis reportedly writing the pilot and Oeming working on the show's visual development.

Originally launched as an independent title in April 2000, Bendis and Oeming's Powers would go on to be published by Image Comics and Marvel Comics/Icon before setting up shop in its current home at Dark Horse Comics. The series would go on to win an Eisner Award for Best New Series for 2001, with Bendis winning the Best Writer Eisner Award in 2002 and 2003. Here's a look at the overview for the series, along with an overview for the critically-acclaimed first story arc:

In a world where superheroes soar through the sky, follow homicide detectives Christian Walker and Deena Pilgrim on the dirty city streets below. Assigned to the "powers" special cases, they will face the worst their city has to offer. The shocking murder of America's superhero sweetheart, Retro Girl, has the world in mourning. The investigation takes Walker and Pilgrim from the city's seedy underbelly to the gleaming towers that are home to immortal beings. As shocking truths about Retro Girl come to light, Walker finds that to solve this crime, he might have to reveal his own dark secret.

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