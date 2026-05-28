Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: south park

South Park Co-Creator on How Trump Era Makes Doing The Show "Scarier"

South Park co-creator Trey Parker praised the show's writers for being "fearless" amid how Trump makes doing the show feel "scarier."

Article Summary South Park co-creator Trey Parker says mocking Trump is “scarier” now, praising writers for staying fearless.

With South Park Season 29 set for September 16, Parker and Matt Stone signal Trump-era satire isn’t slowing down.

Parker says pressure over what South Park can say feels different now, with power behind it making risks feel real.

Matt Stone says South Park embraced a bully mentality on Trump, willing to risk backlash rather than play it safe.

With Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park set to make its return for Season 29 on September 16th, the show's creators have been opening up about the long-running animated series targeting Donald Trump and his administration over the past two seasons. And from the sounds of things, Parker and Stone won't be letting up any time soon. But that doesn't mean that the creative team doesn't pause to consider the challenge they're taking on from time to time. Accepting the TV Academy's Television Academy Honors award, Parker took a moment during his speech to give credit to the writing team for being willing to fight the good fight alongside them. "Especially this year when we started saying like, 'OK, so this is the show we're going to do,' and they're like, 'Oh, OK — that's gonna really piss some people off,'" he shared, adding that "there's always groups telling you what you can and can't say; now that group has a military and so it is scarier. They have to be fearless."

South Park Creators on Embracing "Bully Mentality" to Take On Trump

The topic of the long-running animated series's focus on Trump was also a hot topic during the duo's one-on-one with Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group co-chair and CEO Mike De Luca during the South Park Emmy Official FYC event in Los Angeles earlier this month. For the record, Parker and Stone made it clear that their original plan was to go after Trump as a one-shot. That changed when they saw how it turned out and the reaction it received.

"We were just going to do that first show [Season 27 opener] with the Trump stuff.' We laid into him so hard, and the thing became: 'Well, who's the bully now?' It became this just totally juvenile joke of like, 'We're not gonna stop. We're going to do it every single week.' Even when everyone's like, 'OK, guys, move on,' [we're] like, 'Nope, we're not moving on. We're going to keep going, going, going.' That became the joke," Parker shared. "To me, that was the whole season, was that they kept reacting, and we were like, 'Well, God damn it. All right, we'll do it some more.'"

As for Parker and Stone being concerned about a backlash from the Trump Administration, Stone referred back to the duo's all-or-nothing attitude, where they would rather lose it all than play it safe. It was a bully mentality," Stone shared. "We don't care. We don't give a fuck. We say it all the time. We're not irresponsible, but we'll go back to Colorado. We don't give a fuck." Yes, that included the possibility of losing the show. "[With] last season, the thing that felt powerful about it wasn't just that we're going to say this thing or we're going to go there [but] that we're going to throw our show on the table," he added.

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