High Potential Season 2: S02E11 "NPC" Image Gallery Released

A mysterious murder rocks the esports world in next week's episode of ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential, Season 2 Ep. 11: "NPC."

Kaitlin Olson's Morgan teams up with Elliot to crack a case set in the world of competitive gaming

Meanwhile, Detective Karadec reconnects with someone from his past

Preview the new episode with the official promo trailer and episode image gallery

We've got a new episode of ABC and Showrunner Todd Harthan's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential hitting next Tuesday, but the network isn't waiting until the weekend to offer a better look at what's ahead with S02E11: "NPC." It looks like Elliot (Matthew Lamb) gets to be the outsider expert when Morgan (Olson) investigates a murder in the world of esports. Meanwhile, Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) reunites with a familiar face from his past. We've got a look at the promo trailer, official overview, and image gallery for next week's chapter waiting for you below:

High Potential Season 2 Episode 11: "NPC" Preview

High Potential Season 2 Episode 11: "NPC" – When a former esports champion is mysteriously murdered, both his gaming rival and a sushi chef are under suspicion. Time spent with Elliot unexpectedly provides Morgan with insights into the case. Karadec reconnects with a woman from his past.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

