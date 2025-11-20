Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: AHS 13, American Horror Story

American Horror Story Return "Would Be Mind-Blowing": Taissa Farmiga

American Horror Story alum Taissa Farmiga shared her thoughts about possibly returning to Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's AHS Universe.

Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Ariana Grande, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman. With a lineup like that, you know that Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 13 is going to be something special. The other thing about a lineup like that? Fans are going to start seriously speculating about other familiar faces possibly making their AHS Universe returns. Recently, Taissa Farmiga was asked about the possibility of a return during an event for HBO's The Gilded Age: an appropriate question overall, but an even more relevant question considering the current casting has a serious "Coven" vibe to it.

"Umm… I mean… wow, it's been a long time. Umm… I mean, I think I've always been someone who, like… I never say never. I don't see it in the books, but I'm always down for an experience. It would be mind-blowing to jump back into that world, you know? And feel alive." After appearing in "Murder House," "Coven," and "Roanoke," Farmiga last appeared in "Apocalypse" (portraying both Zoe Benson and Violet Harmon). Here's a look at Farmiga's comments (and big thanks to The AHS Zone for sharing the clip):

WATCH: Taissa Farmiga on the possibility of returning to "American Horror Story" again. pic.twitter.com/wa48OXF5KP — The AHS Zone (@AHSZone) November 19, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"I don't know what to say because we know the same amount. We know a little tiny bit, and I know a little tiny bit, but what I know I can't say," Grande shared with Variety at the red carpet for the 2025 Governors Awards about what she knows so far (and what she can share) about AHS 13. "I am coming into the world in a way that I don't know much about yet. I received a text— a very exciting text— that I can't say much about. But I think I'll probably have a very tiny thing to do in it, but I'll be grateful to be a part of it because I love everyone involved."

In the clip below from earlier this month at the red carpet for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art + Film Gala 2025, Bassett acknowledged the AHS 13 news while teasing that she didn't know who she might be playing. From there, Bassett shared that she had hoped to return to the series and that they would find a way to make it work with production on ABC's 9-1-1. As for Grande officially joining the AHS Universe, Bassett had nothing but kind words for Grande's work ethic and that she's confident that the "Wicked" star will do just fine as a part of the all-star ensemble cast (with the reporter making the excellent point that Grande now has experience playing a witch, and let's not forget her turn as Piccola Grande, aka The Pickle Queen, in Showtime's Jim Carrey-starring Kidding).

Angela Bassett on returning to "American Horror Story" for a new season and if she has any advice for #ArianaGrande's debut: "I think she'll be just fine." #LACMA pic.twitter.com/rjHsEQ8dCp — Variety (@Variety) November 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at the announcement teaser that went out from Ryan Murphy Productions (set to the tune of Vera Lynn's cover of "I'll Be Seeing You"), with the new season set for Halloween 2026:

