President Biden, ABC News' George Stephanopoulos Set for TV Interview

President Joe Biden will sit with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos for a television interview that will begin airing this Friday, July 5th.

To say that there is a whole lot of scary s**t going down in this country right now would be an understatement. After a pretty bad debate performance from all parties involved, President Joe Biden's team is pushing back on those within the party and media talking heads looking to replace him before this fall's POTUS election. Meanwhile, ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and Convicted Felon Donald Trump is enjoying the results of a debate in which CNN "moderators" Jake Tapper and Dana Bash sat there earning a check while Trump left steaming piles of lies everywhere. Following that, the U.S. "Supreme" Court – in a 6-3 vote split down moral and immoral lines – gave Trump and all future U.S. Presidents the right to do whatever they want while in office as long as they can deem it part of their job responsibilities.

So, with the very fate of this country hanging in the balance this fall – with the choice between democracy and fascism on the ballot – President Biden is sitting down for an exclusive one-on-one interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos (Good Morning America, This Week) at the end of this week. So here's how it's going to work because you know that ABC is going to get the most juice out of this interview that they can. Stephanopoulos is going to join President Biden on the campaign trail – with a first look at their conversation airing on Friday, July 5th, on ABC's World News Tonight with David Muir. In addition, portions of the interview will also hit screens on Saturday and Sunday, as well – courtesy of ABC's Good Morning America. For a look at the full, extended interview, make sure to check out This Week with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, July 7th – with Good Morning America also offering a look on Monday, July 8th.

