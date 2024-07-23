Posted in: ABC, CBS, NBC, TV, YouTube | Tagged: ABC, cbs, cnn, fox news, msnbc, nbc

President Joseph Biden Addressing "What Lies Ahead" on Wednesday Night

U.S. President Joseph Biden confirmed via social media that he will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday night at 8 pm ET.

A little more than 72 hours after the 2024 POTUS race had a reset button hit on it, President Joseph Biden confirmed that he will address the nation on Wednesday night at 8 pm ET from The White House's Oval Office. President Biden's address will be his first public comments to voters after stepping down as the Democrat's nominee, officially endorsing Vice-President Kamala Harris to lead the party as its nominee heading into this fall's elections against the GOP's Donald Trump and J.D. Vance. The move came close to a month before the Democrats host their national convention next month – with VP Harris carrying more than enough pledged delegates and endorsements to secure the nomination. In his message, President Biden notes that he will discuss "what lies ahead and how I will finish the job for the American people."

Here's a look at President Biden's social media post confirming that he will be speaking to the nation on Wednesday night:

Tomorrow evening at 8 PM ET, I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 23, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Colbert, Fallon & More: Late-Night Tackles Biden/Harris Moves & More

With that in mind, here's a look at what CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! (with guest host Lamorne Morris), and CBS's After Midnight with Taylor Tomlinson had to say on the big moves that went down on Sunday and Monday:

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert": Honoring President Viden for his decision with a special "round of applause" video (above), Stephen Colbert had this to say: "I believe he has been a great president. He steered this country out of a horrific pandemic. He saved countless lives by encouraging people to get vaccinated. He brought the economy back. He rallied our allies, he reasserted America's place in the world stage, and most inspiring of all, at no time was he Donald Trump. Inspiring."

In honor of President Biden ending his run for re-election, Colbert announced that his Biden-style aviator sunglasses would officially be retired "in a place of honor next to Captain America's shield," as would Colbert's "binder" of "Joe Biden is old" jokes. Well, not so much retired as recycled. "I am officially retiring all of my 'Joe Biden is old' jokes. They were starting to get tired anyway. Just like Joe Biden. That was the last one, I swear! Now, I'm going to un-retire them to use on Donald Trump," Colbert shared, with his "Joe Biden Old" binder now a "Donald Trump Old" binder.

In addition, here's a look at what Jimmy Fallon, Morris, and Taylor Tomlinson had to say on the President Biden/VP Harris news – unfortunately, Comedy Central's The Daily Show and NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers were off on Monday night:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!