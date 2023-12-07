Posted in: Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: max, pll, Pretty Little Liars, pretty little liars: summer school, preview

Pretty Little Liars: Aguirre-Sacasa Appreciates "Summer School" Irony

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa appreciates the irony of finishing up Pretty Little Liars: Summer School in the middle of freezing temperatures.

On Wednesday, Max dropped its "The One To Watch In 2024" trailer that included a whole lot of first-looks at a whole lot of series, specials, and more. Since you're reading this, then we're pretty sure you already know that Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School was one of the shows spotlighted for next year. With two main looks showing our cast/potential victims channeling their inner "Cobra Kai" and a very ominous figure holding a knife (see below), we got a pretty good sense that the fear level won't be dropping on PLL anytime soon. It also reminded us that we hadn't checked in on Aguirre-Sacasa in a while – and that's what we have waiting below, as Aguirre-Sacasa addresses the difficulties of shooting a summer season-set series in the middle of some less-than-summer real-world weather.

"If you have to finish shooting a summer-set season of slasher horror in the woods in upstate New York in TWENTY-DEGREE WEATHER, make sure it's with this dynamic duo—co-creator/writer extraordinaire @lindsaycbring and unflappable, unstoppable director/genius @robseidenglanz [Rob Seidenglanz]. "PLL: Summer School" is coming soooooon…. 🏆⭐️🔪🦅🍁🚗💪🏼🔥💄🌪️🌈🎲🎭☠️" wrote Aguirre-Sacasa is an Instagram post from about a week ago – here's a look:

Here's a look back at Max's 2024 trailer from yesterday – with footage from Pretty Little Liars: Summer School beginning at the 1:13 mark (and featured during the opening & closing of the trailer):

The (Pre-SAG-AFTRA/WGA Strikes) Road to Pretty Little Liars: Summer School

Now here's a look at the preview that was released back in November 2022, followed by the social media "breadcrumbs" that led to the big reveal (hopefully, with some more storyline details on the way soon):

"Happy Halloween! It may still be October, but it's not too early to start thinking about summer vacation. Or in the case of Millwood High's [Pretty Little Liars]," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote in his Instagram post that also included some interesting key art announcing the title of what we now know is the second season. And major points for the homage to 1981's slasher parody Student Bodies for the poster:

"Always a treat when some little liars stop by the writers' offices to say HELLOOO, spill the tea, and tell us juicy secrets! Season Two of ['Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin'] is HAPPENING!!! But is it ['Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin'] again this year…or something else?" Aguirre-Sacasa wrote in the caption of his Instagram post from October that included that teaser at the end that something was on the way:

"The doctor is in… sane… Actually, she's beyond lovely. Here's a first look at the iconic [Annabeth Gish] returning to the #PLL universe as Dr. Sullivan, helping our indefatigable little liars navigate the traumas of last season as well as the horrors and indignities of…SUMMER SCHOOL… #PLL: SS is gearing up for a hot, cruel, BLOODY summer of fun…," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote as the caption to their Instagram post back in April announcing Annabeth Gish (Mayfair Witches, The Fall of the House of Usher) was returning as Dr. Anne Sullivan:

"We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars — exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets, and their status as scream queens supreme!" said Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring in a joint statement when news of the show's return was first announced. "Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new horror version of Pretty Little Liars — which we'll be continuing, of course — as well as our partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, and Alloy Entertainment. As Tabby would say, 'There's a sequel in the offing!'"

HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment (Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, You) in association with Warner Bros. Television. Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco star as the new generation of Liars. Joining the five are Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono.I. Marlene King (who developed the original Pretty Little Liars), Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, which is based upon the bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard, published by Alloy Entertainment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!