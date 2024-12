Posted in: Max, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: max, Pretty Little Liars, pretty little liars: summer school, preview, season 2

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Midseason Trailer; S02E05 Images

Along with new images from the season's fifth episode, Max released a midseason trailer for Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.

It's the final stretch – three episodes to go – and the mysteries are getting deadlier for our Pretty Little Liars heading into the remaining chapters of Max's Bailee Madison, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Chandler Kinney & Zaria-starring Pretty Little Liars: Summer School. Along with episode images from this week's "Chapter Fifteen: Friday the 13th" to add to your collection, we have a new midseason trailer that was released. Without diving into spoilers (because why spoil a trailer that you're about to watch anyway?), let's just say that things look like they're going to get a whole lot messier before they (hopefully) get better…

With five episodes down, three episodes to go, and "Chapter Sixteen: Hell House" (written by Danielle Iman) hitting our screens on June 6th, we have a look at the midseason trailer for Max's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School:

"The scares are a bit bigger and badder and bolder. We do have a new a new villain who possibly is connected to Archie Waters, as we'll learn early on in episode 1. One of our favorite franchises this season is SpookySpaghetti.com. Roberto and I and our writers are all very obsessed with Creepypasta, so we love sort of having our own website," Bring shared during an exclusive interview with Cosmopolitan. "And this horror villain is going to test every one of the girls, and they'll go on their own personal journey."

"Our villain is a female figure of horror, which is something we really wanted to explore in our female-centered horror show. We also wanted our villain to feel quite apocalyptic and terrifying," Aguirre-Sacasa shared. "And because most of our season is set during summer—besides taking inspiration from our favorite slashers—we wanted it to feel a little more apocalyptic, like something like 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' or even 'Midsommar.' There's a lot of really horrific imagery tied to movies like that, and we wanted to tap into those a little bit. And we also knew we had to make a villain scarier than A, and it was pretty scary in season 1." Bring added, "The mythology of the look of her face is very tied to into the mythology of the show, and that's something that will reveal a bit later in the season."

As far as those new faces go for Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, they include Antonio Cipriano's (National Treasure: Edge of History) Johnny, "a self-professed player who works alongside Imogen at Millwood's Ice Creamery," who has eyes for Imogen (Madison). Ava Capri's (Do Revenge) Jen is Noa's (Reficco) former juvenile detention cellmate who reunites with her during summer school – resulting in "messy drama both personal and criminal." Noah Alexander Gerry's (Station 19) Christian is described as "a smart, charming New York City transplant" who becomes Tabby's (Kinney) co-worker at the Orpheum – but it's not long before "a romance right out of a (horror) movie" develops. Loretta Ables Sayre's (Magnum P.I.) Lola is Mouse's grandmother, now living with her in Millwood for the summer. But things don't remain peaceful for long when Mouse discovers her grandmother getting "a little too invested in a Creepypasta-like online community."

