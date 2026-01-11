Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: primal

Primal: Tartakovsky Has a Message Before Tonight's Season 3 Premiere

Before the animated series returns to Adult Swim tonight for Season 3, Genndy Tartakovsky posted a video message for Primal fans.

With Adult Swim and Genndy Tartakovsky's (Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Heist Safari) third season of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal set to hit screens tonight, we're going to have our updated preview for you later on today. But before things get busy tonight, with the Golden Globes and everything else, Tartakovsky had a brief video message for fans ahead of the award-winning animated series' highly anticipated return.

Here's a look at Tartakovsky's video message for Primal fans ahead of the third season premiere tonight. Following that, we have some behind-the-scenes looks at the production that Tartakovsky released earlier this month:

Combining artistry and pulse-pounding action, the first two seasons followed Spear as he formed an unlikely bond with an almost extinct dinosaur and later made the ultimate sacrifice after a final standoff turned fatal. The third season of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal opens with a shocking twist that resurrects Spear in a new form—stripped of memory and humanity—and forces him to roam a brutal, untamed world as a shadow of his former self. As Spear battles savage landscapes and deadly foes, faint echoes of his past begin to stir, leading him toward an emotional and explosive reunion that will test the limits of survival.

Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal is created by Tartakovsky with art direction from Scott Wills (The Ren & Stimpy Show, Samurai Jack) and music composition from Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) and Joanne Higginbottom (Salem, Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) and sound effects design from Joel Valentine (Samurai Jack, Big City Greens, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal).

