Prodigal Son Season 2: Catherine Zeta-Jones Checks In; E03 Preview

A little less than three weeks ago, fans of FOX's Tom Payne and Michael Sheen-starring Prodigal Son learned that the show's impressive cast was about to get even more impressive with Oscar and Tony winner Catherine Zeta-Jones coming on board to make an already dangerous-looking second season even deadlier. Zeta-Jones' Dr. Vivian Capshaw is a Claremont Psychiatrics' resident MD set to make Dr. Martin Whitly's (Sheen) life "interesting" after he's assigned infirmary duty. At first, reveling in assigning "The Surgeon" to clean bedpans and mop floors, Dr. Capshaw sees Martin in a new light when he starts helping treat the other patients (but that's necessarily a good thing). While we haven't been formally introduced to Dr. Capshaw yet, Zeta-Jones took to Instagram Stories to let the fanbase know that there's a new doctor in the house- and she's already at work.

Now here's a sneak preview for next week's episode "Alma Mater" where Malcolm explains the concept of "teen brain" to Gil and Jessica, followed by an episode overview and the official trailer:

Prodigal Son season 2, episode 3 "Alma Mater": When the headmaster of Bright's alma mater is found murdered, he is forced to face a troubling secret from his past. Meanwhile, Jessica struggles with her decision to end things with Gil, Martin grows closer to Friar Pete (guest star Christian Borle) and JT eagerly anticipates the birth of his baby.

PRODIGAL SON follows MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Michael Sheen), was a notorious serial killer known as "The Surgeon." Now he's using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright's team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant GIL ARROYO (Lou Diamond Phillips), includes Detectives DANI POWELL (Aurora Perrineau), JT TARMEL (Frank Harts) and medical examiner DR. EDRISA TANAKA (Keiko Agena).

Season Two picks up with Bright's personal life in disarray after his sister AINSLEY's (Halston Sage) shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he must "take care" of her and protect his mother JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young) from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again! Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.

FOX's Prodigal Son stars Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, Michael Sheen as Dr. Martin Whitly, Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly, Lou Diamond Phillips as Gil Arroyo, Halston Sage as Ainsley Whitly, Aurora Perrineau as Dani Powell, Frank Harts as JT Tarmel, and Keiko Agena as Edrisa Tanaka. Joining the cast for the second season include Christian Borle (Little Shop of Horrors) as Friar Pete, a former friar ejected from his church for extremist views, he is famous for a notorious killing spree that has landed him in the psychiatric ward with Martin. Friar Pete is a careful listener and offers respite to the other patients — and becomes a key consultant in Bright's latest case. Michael Potts' (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) Dr. Brandon Marsh is Martin's new therapist at Claremont who's desperate to have a breakthrough with his psychiatric patients.

FOX's Prodigal Son is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series, and both are executive producers, showrunners, and writers on the show. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Adam Kane serve as executive producers. Lee Toland Krieger directed and executive-produced the pilot "Like".