Psych 3: This Is Gus Poster Drives Joke Home; Guide to Gus' Love Life

With only a little more than a week to go and following up on an impressive set of preview images, the fine folks at Peacock are sharing a look at what we're assuming is the official poster for the James Roday Rodriguez (A Million Little Things) and Dulé Hill (The Wonder Years)-starring Psych 3: This Is Gus. For those who need a recap, the new film finds Shawn (Rodriguez) & Gus (Hill) going rogue before Gus' shotgun wedding ahead of the birth of Baby Guster to find Selene's missing "ex." Meanwhile, Timothy Omundson's (This Is Us) Lassiter grapples with the future of his career. Of course, as super-serious as all of that sounds, as you could tell from the official trailer (see below) it doesn't mean "PsychOs" should expect anything less in the humor department. Just look at the title of the film, clearly a fun take on NBC's popular drama series (set to wrap up its run soon). But just in case you didn't catch that from the title…

And a little side-by-side comparison:

And for those looking for a crash course on Gus' love life, check out the episodes hand-selected by the fine folks at Psych to get you up-to-speed as Gus & Selene's wedding approaches.

Returning for the third film with Rodriguez, Hill, and Omundson is Maggie Lawson (Lethal Weapon), Kirsten Nelson (Versus), Jazmyn Simon (Raising Dion), and Corbin Bernsen (LA Law). Allen Maldonado (Black-ish) joins the cast as Alan Decker, Selene's estranged husband. In Addition, Sage Brocklebank and Kurt Fuller reprise their roles as Buzz McNab & Woody Strode, with English singer-songwriter Curt Smith guest-starring as himself. Now here's a look back at the official trailer (the one that got the attention of one of the greatest bands of all time) for Psych 3: This Is Gus, premiering Thursday, November 18, only on Peacock:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Psych 3: This Is Gus | Official Trailer | Peacock Original (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-kdHQVrgOE)

PSYCH 3: THIS IS GUS is the latest installment in the adventures of one of television's most beloved duos. In preparation for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster, Shawn and Groomzilla Gus go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene's estranged husband, as Lassiter grapples with the future of his career.

Created, directed, and co-written (with Rodriguez) by Steve Franks, Psych 3: This Is Gus is executive produced by Franks, Rodriguez, Hill, and Thruline's Chris Henze. Filmed in Vancouver, the 90-minute streaming movie was produced by UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group) in association with Thruline Entertainment. Psych started as a television series in 2006 and has since been adapted into three movies. Fans can stream the full Psych franchise on Peacock, including the original eight-season series and first two movies.