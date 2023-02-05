Quantum Leap: Mason Alexander Park on S01E12 Trans Story Importance NBC's Quantum Leap star Mason Alexander Park took to Twitter to explain why the trans story in S01E12 "Let Them Play" is so important.

This week, NBC's Raymond Lee-starring Quantum Leap leaps back onto our screens with a very special episode, as Ben (Lee) leaps into the life of Gia (Josielyn Aguilera) & the Mendéz family as they help the transgender young woman looks to realize her dream of playing on her high school basketball team. Though set in 2012, the episode's themes are as relevant today as ever before- and it's for that very reason that series star Mason Alexander Park is urging everyone to support the episode's message. "Next Monday, 'Quantum Leap' will be putting the spotlight on a trans story in a time where our rights are one of the most aggressively debated issues in the political landscape, and I couldn't be more proud. Representation can be radical, and this is why I hope you all tune in," Park wrote in a series of tweets. "I adored Network Television as a kid, and the issues that shows like 'Will and Grace,' 'Family Matters,' 'Golden Girls,' 'Fresh Prince,' and yes… 'Quantum Leap' tackled, taught me so much about empathy and compassion for others. We are living through a harrowing onslaught of anti-trans rhetoric and legislation, and for a show of this size to be elevating the stories of people like myself and our remarkable writer/director/guest star [Shakina] while focusing on our humanity is 100% why I signed on to it. So please grab a friend, parent, lover, child, and tune in Monday night because it's going to be a historic moment for every little kid like me who was glued to the TV hoping to see myself in the stories they broadcast."

Here's a look at the first in a series of four tweets that Park shared over the past 24 hours urging viewers to check out this week's return episodes (followed by a preview for S01E12 "Let Them Play"):

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 12 "Let Them Play": Ben (Lee) finds himself in 2012 in the midst of the Mendéz family as they help their transgender daughter, Gia, who dreams of playing on her high school basketball team. Magic (Ernie Hudson) and Jenn (Nanrisa Lee) discover another piece of the puzzle of why Ben leapt in the first place.

