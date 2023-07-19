Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV | Tagged: nbc, Night Court, quantum leap, SAG-AFTRA, wga

Quantum Leap Returning with New Eps in October; Night Court On Hold

With Night Court on hold for now due to the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes, NBC will be bringing back Quantum Leap this October with new episodes.

With the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes underway, NBC has announced some changes to its 2023-2024 Fall Premiere dates & line-up. While shows such as Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court have been impacted and are being held under labor deals in place, the network announced an adjustment to its schedule that will see the Raymond Lee-starring Quantum Leap return with new episodes on Wednesday, October 4th (though the number of new episodes wasn't announced).

"We're leaping into a second season thanks to the incredible work by our cast, producers, writers, and everyone who has played a role in giving this iconic NBC series a new life," said Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a statement back in December 2022 when the news that Quantum Leap was first announced. "As we continue to bring audiences to our must-watch dramas, it's gratifying to know 'Quantum Leap' will have a prominent place next season both on our NBC schedule and the next day on Peacock."

It's been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She's a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job.

At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses, who won't be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit "Ziggy," and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project. As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, Addison, Magic, Ian, and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben's leap and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever.

