Quantum Leap Season 1 Ep. 10 "Paging Dr. Song": Ben Faces ER Crisis In the following preview for NBC's Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 10 "Paging Dr. Song," Ben races the clock to save lives during an ER event.

With the satisfaction of knowing that NBC's Raymond Lee-starring series revival of Quantum Leap will be back for a second season, viewers can breathe a little easier as they enjoy the remainder of the first season. But while any potential drama behind the scenes has already been taken care of, things are just starting to hit up in front of the camera as we take a look at S01E10 "Paging Dr. Song." Along with a look at the official overview, we also have an impressive set of preview images along with the promo that was released earlier this week.

Here's a Look at NBC's Quantum Leap S01E10 "Paging Dr. Song"

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 10 "Paging Dr. Song": In this episode, Ben (Lee) leaps into Alexandra Tomkinson, a medical resident in a Seattle hospital. As victims from a train crash pour into the hospital's ER, Addison reveals a very complicated mission facing Ben during this leap, one that will find Ben taking on hospital leadership to save lives… and Alexandra's career. Now, here's a look at the preview images and promo released for the next chapter:

It's been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She's a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job.

At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses, who won't be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit "Ziggy," and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project. As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, Addison, Magic, Ian, and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben's leap and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever.