Posted in: NBC, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: nbc, preview, quantum leap, season 2, trailer

Quantum Leap Season 2 Ep. 1 Preview: Ben's Mission Goes South Fast

Ben's (Raymond Lee) mission goes south fast in this explosive clip from NBC's Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 1: "This Took Too Long!"

With NBC's Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park & Nanrisa Lee-starring Quantum Leap set to make its second season return this October, we know that Eliza Taylor (The 100) and Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) have joined the cast as series regulars and that Melissa Roxburgh (Manifest), Francois Arnaud (The Borgias, Blindspot), Aaron Abrams (Hannibal, Blindspot), and P.J. Byrne (The Boys, Shazam! Fury of the Gods) are set to guest star. We've also been treated to teasers, a trailer, a behind-the-scenes featurette, and a ton of pretty impressive preview images. But this update takes things to a different level, with NBC sharing an action-packed look at the season premiere, "This Took Too Long!" (written by Martin Gero). Instead of leaping home, Ben (Lee) finds himself aboard a top-secret military flight in 1978 – with a mysterious cargo. As you're about to see, it doesn't take long for things to go south as Ben realizes there's a lot more going on than just a simple transport job.

Quantum Leap: What We Know About Season 2

During the upcoming season, Ben's leaps include Egypt in 1961, Los Angeles Riots in 1992 Koreatown, a UFO investigation in 1949 New Mexico, witch trials in 1692 Massachusetts, and more. Set to return to NBC on Wednesday, October 4th (and available the following day on Peacock), here's a preview of the season-opener, S02E01: "This Took Too Long!" – followed by a look back at the official trailer for Quantum Leap Season 2 (with the leap to 2050 leaving us curious…):

Taylor plays Hannah Carson, a complex young woman whom viewers will meet in the season's third episode – a young woman who may be more than she appears. Gadiot's Tom Westfall is a US Army Officer – former special forces who is now high up in Army Intelligence – and overseeing the project in a crucial role. Thoughtful & centered, Westfall is a spiritual kind of warrior whom both men and women admire but whose humility keeps him from ever being arrogant. Now, here's a look back at the preview images for Quantum Leap Season 2 that were released, offering some clues to what's to come this season with Episode 201: "This Took Too Long!" – Russia, 1978; Episode 205: "One Night in Koreatown – Los Angeles Riots, Koreatown, 1992; Episode 208: "Nomad" – Egypt, 1961 (filmed in Cairo, Egypt):

And here's a "First Look" featurette, with the cast offering some intel on what fans can expect from the returning series:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!