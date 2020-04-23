R-Truth Demands Return of WWE 24/7 Title from Rob Gronkowski

WWE Superstar R-Truth has no problem with WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski moonlighting as a football player. But he wants The Gronk to return his championship belt, please and thank you. The rapper/wrestler posted a video to Twitter congratulating Gronkowski on his return to the NFL to join his BFF Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Hey, what's up?" said Truth, referencing his WWE catchphrase and hit song. "If nobody congratulates this man yet, allow me to be the first one to do so. Robert… Rob Gronkowski, congratulations, dog! You're about to play football. You're the man. You're the man."

But R-Truth quickly got down to business. "There's only one problem, Rob. You still got the 24/7 48/7 7-11 I-95 European TV Championship, and it's mine. I be the rightfullest owner of that championship, Rob. So if you meet me on I-95 South, you can give it to me. Don't expect to throw, pass, toss, juggle, or shuffle any balls until I get my baby back, Rob. There'll be no high-fives. None of that. And I know where Tampa Bay is at, Rob. It's in Tampa Florida."

"Rob, give me my baby back before you go," Truth added, threatening to break social distancing guidelines, "because I'll show up a the press conference, picnic, church, all of that. Don't forget. This is the WWE, Rob.

Will Gronkowski do the right thing and pass the torch to R-Truth before returning to the NFL? Or will he stay in WWE, continuing to hold onto the belt while pursuing yet another Super Bowl win? Could Rob Gronkowski be the first double champion of both wrestling and football at the same time?

Not if R-Truth gets his way, clearly. But if there's one thing WWE loves, it's a mainstream star willing to pay attention to them, so the sky's probably the limit for Rob Gronkowski.