WrestleMania 36 Host Rob Gronkowski Traded to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WrestleMania 36 host and once-retired tight end of the New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski has been traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronkowski will be reunited with his long-time teammate Tom Brady. But what about Gronk's WWE career? The excitable host for this years WrestleMania looked to be getting his feet wet in professional wrestling. Gronkowski had been flirting with WWE for a few years now. He wouldn't be the first athlete to cross over into the kayfabe world of sports entertainment, nor will he be the last. It was even hinted that Gronk was going to stay on after Mania with his brief win for the 24/7 Championship. Having Gronkowski perform in a few matches post Mania would help establish him further within kayfabe, and would make his coming and going more seamless.

It's safe to say that an NFL career is more prestigious (and lucrative) than a sports-entertainment career. At 30 Gronkowski still has some NFL years left in him, though it's understandable why the 6'6, 268 lb Gronk would be enticing to Vince McMahon. During his time with the Patriots, Gronkowski won three Super Bowls while playing in the NFL for nine seasons. Meanwhile, his teammate and perpetual cry baby has been to six Super Bowls but we're not here to talk about the Patriots being possible cheaters.

Instead, we can now speculate when the Bucs will be accused of placating to Brady's whims. It is also convenient that Gronkowski has been in Florida a lot recently, raising questions of if he was using the WWE as a way to get closer to the Bucs. Does it matter? Not really. Gronkowski can still show up for big WWE events during the NFL offseason or during the Bucs bye weeks. Tampa and Orlando are only a little over an hour from each other, and the drive is fairly easy to make in a day. Maybe Gronkowski and Brady can bring some of their "magic" to the Bucs. The last time we saw the Bucs in an NFL playoff was 2007, only to be beaten by eventual Super Bowl winners, New York Giants. Maybe this is what Tampa Bay needs in order to see those beautiful Super Bowl rings once again.