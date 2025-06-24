Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Ransom Canyon

Ransom Canyon Renewed: Showrunner, Duhamel & Kelly Talk Season 2

Netflix has renewed series creator and showrunner April Blair's Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly-starring series Ransom Canyon for Season 2.

We've got some good news to pass along for fans of series creator, showrunner, and executive producer April Blair's (Wednesday, All American) Josh Duhamel (The Lost Husband, Transformers, Love, Simon) and Minka Kelly (Euphoria, Friday Night Lights)-starring series Ransom Canyon. Earlier today, the news hit that the series will be back for a second season. "I couldn't be happier that Netflix is ready to get back in the saddle for Ransom Canyon," Blair shared. "Our dreamy little corner of Texas Hill Country is full of stories still untold, and we can't wait to bring them to our incredible fans. Get ready for another ride."

What will the future hold for Staten (Duhamel) and Quinn (Kelly), finally together but facing a long-distance relationship after Quinn accepts a position at the New York Philharmonic to keep her Ransom dance hall open. "That's one of my favorite things about this show," Kelly shared, respecting her character's choice to put herself and her business first. "A lot of times, the women, Quinn in particular, are not making choices that you typically see in a romance on TV." But don't expect to see Staten walking the mean streets of NYC anytime soon. "Can you imagine Staten living in a studio apartment in New York? No, thank you," Duhamel added. "I just don't think it's someplace Staten would move … but I'd like to find out."

Welcome to Ransom Canyon, where love, loss, and loyalty collide beneath the crimson mesas of Texas Hill Country. With three ranching family dynasties locked in a contest for control of the land, their lives and legacies are threatened by outside forces intent on destroying their way of life. At the center of it all is stoic rancher Staten Kirkland (Duhamel), who is healing from heartbreaking loss and on a quest for vengeance. Staten's only glimmer of hope rests in the eyes and heart of Quinn O'Grady (Kelly), longtime family friend and owner of the local dancehall. But as the battle to save Ransom wages on, a mysterious cowboy drifts into town, dredging up secrets from the past. Vise tightening, Staten fights to protect the land he calls home, and the only love that can pull him back from the demons that haunt him.

Joining Duhamel and Kelly during the first season were James Brolin (Sweet Tooth) as Cap, Marianly Tejada (One of Us is Lying) as Ellie Estevez, Jack Schumacher (Top Gun: Maverick) as Yancy Grey, Eoin Macken (La Brea) as Davis Collins, Lizzy Greene (A Million Little Things) as Lauren Brigman, Garrett Wareing (Manifest) as Lucas Russell, Andrew Liner (Vampire Academy) as Reid Collins, Jaren K. Robledo (Rez Ball) as Jack Yellowbird, Casey W. Johnson (GLOW) as Kit Russell, Jennifer Ens (Chapelwaite) as Ashley, Brett Cullen (Joker) as Senator Samuel "Sam" Kirkland, Kate Burton (Grey's Anatomy) as Katherine Bullock, Niko Guardado (Party of Five) as Tim O'Grady, Philip Winchester (Strike Back) as Sheriff Dan Brigman, Justin Johnson Cortez (Walker: Independence) as Kai, and Kenneth Miller (The Cleaning Lady) as Freddie.

