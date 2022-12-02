Reacher: Alan Ritchson Can Carry A Tune; New Season 2 BTS Scenario

Ever since filming got underway on the second season of Amazon's Prime Video & writer/showrunner Nick Santora's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher, Ritchson and the show's social media team have been teaming up to make slowly make the series one of our favorites to cover. Why? Because they get it… and by "it," I mean that the best way to keep fans off your social media backs about trailers, previews, and things like that is to make them feel like they're a part of the production process. So random social media posts from the cast and creators go a long, long way. Look, fans want everything & they want it yesterday. When you wrap filming, they expect a release date & trailer 24 hours later. But when you feed their hunger a little bit at a time over the stretch, the vibe's different. It's a bit more… patient? Just look at how Amazon & Eric Kripke handle it over at The Boys if you need an example of how to do it right. And with the following two updates, it looks like Reacher is getting the message, too (and we'll make sure to start following the rest of the cast, too).

First up, we will readily admit that we didn't know one way or another if Ritchson could sing. Well, now we do… and he's good. And I'm not talking "good" as in, "he's good for an actor." Nope, the dude's got some serious pipes- check it out:

"You're playing [Reacher]… the camera's strapped to a motorcycle. It's rainy, the ground is rocky or somehow suspended in a yet-to-be-named superfluid which is somehow simultaneously frozen and muddy. You're in the kind of dress shoes you wore to first communion. You're firing on the run. You must maintain frame size. It's all downhill. Do you win or wipeout?" was the in-the-moment judgment call question that Ritchson asks fans in the caption of the following post offering another look behind the scenes at filming:

A Look at What We Know About Amazon's Reacher Season 2

Based on bestselling author Lee Child's 11th book in the series (Bad Luck and Trouble), Reacher sets out to find answers (and a lot of revenge) when members of his old military unit turn up dead. Serinda Swan (Coroner), Ferdinand Kingsley (The Sandman), and Rory Cochrane (Winning Time) have joined the cast as series regulars for the second season. In addition, Domenick Lombardozzi (Magnum P.I.), Luke Bilyk (DeGrassi: The Next Generation), Dean McKenzie (Shooter), Edsson Morales (Black Summer), Andres Collantes (Two Sentence Horror Stories), Shannon Kook-Chun (The 100), Ty Victor Olsson (Supernatural), Josh Blacker (See), and Al Sapienza (Coroner) are set to guest star. Maria Sten will return as Frances Neagley, with Shaun Sipos playing David O'Donnell. Now here's a look back at Ritchson's Instagram post announcing the start of filming on the second season:

Swan's Karla Dixon served with Reacher in the Army's unit of Special Investigators. She's an extremely intelligent private investigator who has no problem holding her own in a fight against men much larger than she is. Kingsley's A.M. is what Homeland Security calls a "ghost;" he operates under a number of aliases and can pass for any nationality. Money is his only motivation, and he'll work for the highest bidder. Cochrane's Shane Langston is a streetwise former NYPD detective with a questionable track record who is now head of security for a private defense contractor. Lombardozzi's Guy Russo is a tough NYPD detective who's investigating a case that involves several of Reacher's former Army cohorts. Olsson's Saropian is a brutal professional hitman who is charged with following members of Reacher's old elite military squad. Blacker's Hortense Fields is Lieutenant Colonel in the Army who oversees Reacher's Elite 110th – Special Investigator's Unit. Sapienza's Marsh is a formidable lieutenant with the NYPD.

As previously reported, the rest of Reacher's former Special Investigator Task Force includes Bilyk as Calvin Franz, McKenzie as Stan Lowery, Morales as Manuel Orozco, Collantes as Jorge Sanchez, and Kook-Chun as Tony Swan. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television & Paramount TV Studios, with Child also serving as an executive producer with showrunner Nick Santora. In addition to Santora and Child, the series is executive produced by Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, and Adam Higgs, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance.