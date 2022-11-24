Reacher Season 2: Alan Ritchson Checks in From Set on Thanksgiving

When it comes to busting butts to make sure that a new season gets to viewers as quickly as possible, Amazon's Prime Video and writer/showrunner Nick Santora's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher apparently doesn't take a break for the holidays. So that's why Ritchson was on set but still checking in via Instagram Stories to let folks know that production was still rolling along. But that wasn't all because Ritchson also takes one or two Thanksgiving-related questions. But while we're going to leave it to Ritchson to share what he's feeling grateful for (check that out here), we're spoiling his "must" Thanksgiving food because, after hearing his description? Well, let's just say that we might need him to post the recipe for mac-n-cheese sooner rather than later…

Based on bestselling author Lee Child's 11th book in the series (Bad Luck and Trouble), Reacher sets out to find answers (and a lot of revenge) when members of his old military unit turn up dead. Serinda Swan (Coroner), Ferdinand Kingsley (The Sandman), and Rory Cochrane (Winning Time) have joined the cast as series regulars for the second season. In addition, Domenick Lombardozzi (Magnum P.I.), Luke Bilyk (DeGrassi: The Next Generation), Dean McKenzie (Shooter), Edsson Morales (Black Summer), Andres Collantes (Two Sentence Horror Stories), Shannon Kook-Chun (The 100), Ty Victor Olsson (Supernatural), Josh Blacker (See), and Al Sapienza (Coroner) are set to guest star. Maria Sten will return as Frances Neagley, with Shaun Sipos playing David O'Donnell. Now here's a look back at Ritchson's Instagram post announcing the start of filming for the second season:

Swan's Karla Dixon served with Reacher in the Army's unit of Special Investigators. She's an extremely intelligent private investigator who has no problem holding her own in a fight against men much larger than she is. Kingsley's A.M. is what Homeland Security calls a "ghost;" he operates under a number of aliases and can pass for any nationality. Money is his only motivation, and he'll work for the highest bidder. Cochrane's Shane Langston is a streetwise former NYPD detective with a questionable track record who is now head of security for a private defense contractor. Lombardozzi's Guy Russo is a tough NYPD detective who's investigating a case that involves several of Reacher's former Army cohorts. Olsson's Saropian is a brutal professional hitman who is charged with following members of Reacher's old elite military squad. Blacker's Hortense Fields is Lieutenant Colonel in the Army who oversees Reacher's Elite 110th – Special Investigator's Unit. Sapienza's Marsh is a formidable lieutenant with the NYPD.

As previously reported, the rest of Reacher's former Special Investigator Task Force includes Bilyk as Calvin Franz, McKenzie as Stan Lowery, Morales as Manuel Orozco, Collantes as Jorge Sanchez, and Kook-Chun as Tony Swan. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television & Paramount TV Studios, with Child also serving as an executive producer with showrunner Nick Santora. In addition to Santora and Child, the series is executive produced by Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, and Adam Higgs, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance.