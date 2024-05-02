Posted in: Black Desert Mobile, Games, Mobile Games, Pearl Abyss | Tagged: Black Desert

Black Desert Mobile Adds More Land Of The Morning Light Content

Pearl Abyss released an update for Black Desert Mobile this week, providing more content from The Land Of The Morning Light.

Article Summary Pearl Abyss updates Black Desert Mobile with Land Of The Morning Light content.

New bosses Sangoon and Oduksini challenge players alongside tales of Yeonhwa and Dolswe.

Introducing Capotia, a guild-based defense mission with rewards for successful teams.

Four bonus tales and a Dolswe's Log added to expand the game's narrative depth.

Pearl Abyss has a new update out for Black Desert Mobile this week, as they added a ton of new content tied to the Land Of The Morning Light. The big additions for this update include a pair of bosses that ill keep you on your toes, as Sangoon and Oduksini have been added to the game with tales that reveal their whereabouts, as well as where to locate Yeonhwa and discover the true identity of Dolswe. You'll also see the introduction of Capotia, which is a cooperative guild content that challenges Adventurers to unite with its members to defend Capotia Canyon from a series of invading enemies that will arrive in the canyon in waves. You'll score some guild points in the process, as you'll get better rewards for higher scores. We have snippets of the patch notes for you below as the content is now live.

Black Desert Mobile: Land of the Morning Light – Tale Collection Stories

Added four bonus tales to the Land of the Morning Light Tale Collection. The new bonus tales will become accessible once the eight original tales are complete. The bonus tales, in order, are: Officers, Apex Changui, Sangoon, and Oduksini. You must complete one tale to move on to the next.

Completed tales will be added to the Tale Collection, and you can select them from the list to check them out.

Added Dolswe's Log to the Tale Collection. Dolswe's Log will unlock once you complete all four bonus tales. The log contains details recorded by Dolswe who joined the journey as you proceeded with the tales.

Added new Black Shrine bosses Sangoon, Apex Changui, and Oduksini. You can obtain first clear rewards for each difficulty level. Each Black Shrine boss will be accessible after completing each of their respective bonus tales.

