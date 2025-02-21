Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: lee child, prime video, Reacher

Reacher Author Lee Child on Which Novel He Wants Adapted in Season 4

Though no decision has been announced, Reacher author Lee Child knows the novel he would like the Alan Ritchson series to adapt for Season 4.

Of course, you're enjoying the opening to the third season of Prime Video and bestselling author Lee Child's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher. But that doesn't mean that there's anything wrong with looking ahead to the fourth season to see which of Child's novels will serve as the source material – especially since the author's doing it. Speaking with The Independent, Child shared that 2017's The Midnight Line is one, in particular, that he would like to see tackled for the fourth season. "It was well-received, but 'The Midnight Line' is one of my favorites because it was an opioid book, but it was written from the point of view of the addict with tremendous sympathy," Child shared.

Along with tackling the deadly serious issue of opioid addiction, the novel distinguishes itself by offering the addicts' perspectives. "I'm addicted to numerous things myself, and so I wanted to show it from the addicts' point of view – make it sympathetic, make it human – and I'm proud of that book." Child added. Though no official decision on what the source material would be for the fourth run, Child hopes the novel comes to live-action life at some point down the road. "I wonder if it will ever get made. We have to see whether we ever choose that one, but I'd love to see how it comes out," Child said.

Based on the official online overview, "Jack Reacher takes an aimless stroll past a pawn shop in a small Midwestern town. In the window, he sees a West Point class ring from 2005. It's tiny. It's a woman cadet's graduation present to herself. Why would she give it up? Reacher's a West Pointer, too, and he knows what she went through to get it. Reacher tracks the ring back to its owner, step by step, down a criminal trail leading west. Like Big Foot come out of the forest, he arrives in the deserted wilds of Wyoming. All he wants is to find the woman. If she's OK, he'll walk away. If she's not … he'll stop at nothing."

Prime Video's Reacher: The Road to Season 3…

Back in January 2024, we learned that the third season would be tackling Lee Child's seventh novel, 2003's Persuader, with Reacher going undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past. In February, we learned that Anthony Michael Hall and Sonya Cassidy were joining Ritchson and the returning Maria Sten (Frances Neagley) during the currently-in-production season. Hall's Zachary Beck is a formidable & successful businessman – and a widow and single father of a 20-year-old son, Richard – who owns a rug import company that Reacher believes is a cover for some shady dealings. Cassidy's Susan Duffy is an extremely intelligent and tough DEA agent from Boston with a sharp and sarcastic sense of humor.

In March 2024, we learned that Brian Tee had joined the cast in the series regular role of Quinn. A physically imposing and intimidating character, Quinn was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army whom Reacher (Ritchson) investigated a decade prior when he sold military secrets to hostile nations. In addition, Johnny Berchtold was cast in the series regular role of Richard Beck, a sensitive and artistic college student who lost his mother when he was young and is the only son of businessman Zachary Beck (Hall). Five years ago, he was the victim of a traumatic kidnapping that left him mutilated.

Roberto Montesinos' series regular Guillermo Villanueva is a DEA agent on the verge of retirement who has served as the mentor and father figure of Agent Susan Duffy (Cassidy). Paunchy with bad knees and a good-natured sense of humor, Villanueva loves and cares about Duffy – even though they bust each other's chops all the time. Daniel David Stewart's recurring Steven Elliot is a clean-cut rookie DEA agent – a lovable guy who's fresh-faced, new to the job, and still learning. In addition, we learned that "The Dutch Giant" Olivier Richters (Black Widow, Borderlands) has joined the cast as Paulie – one of Beck's bodyguards and 7 feet, 2 inches of trouble for Jack.

