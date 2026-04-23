Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Clueless

Clueless: Peacock Reportedly Passes on Silverstone-Starring Series

Reports are that Peacock isn't moving forward with the Alicia Silverstone-starring Clueless sequel series, which is expected to be shopped.

Article Summary Peacock has reportedly passed on the Alicia Silverstone-led Clueless sequel series, with producers now set to shop it.

Silverstone was attached to reprise Cher Horowitz and executive produce the new Clueless series from CBS Studios.

Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Jordan Weiss, Amy Heckerling, and Robert Lawrence were set as executive producers.

Silverstone said in January the Clueless sequel was still in very early stages as interest in a revival kept building.

It was nearly a year to the day that we learned that a sequel series to writer-director Amy Heckerling's 1995 movie Clueless was in development at Peacock, with Alicia Silverstone reprising her role as Cher Horowitz and executive-producing. Fake Empire's Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (Gossip Girl) and Jordan Weiss (Dollface) were also attached to write the series and serve as executive producers. With CBS Studios and Universal Television producing, the series would also see Heckerling and original film producer Robert Lawrence serving as executive producers. Now, Variety is reporting exclusively that Peacock has decided not to move forward with the series, with the producers expected to shop the project to new buyers.

During a January interview with E! News, Silverstone was asked about the upcoming series. Sharing how much she enjoyed returning the "Clueless" universe for the commercial, Silverstone added that she will be happy to step back into those Mary Janes, or upgraded from a Mary Jane now but, we'll see." That said, she noted that they are still at "very baby stages" so specific details weren't available yet. As for what she's looking for in the series, Silverstone referred to the diversity of the four recent projects she's starred in to demonstrate that she's seeking "juicy characters" to play. Here's a look at the clip:

Following the success of the Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, and Paul Rudd-starring film, there were several attempts at series adaptations. Previously, a series was in development at Peacock that would've focused on Dash's Dionne, but it never received a series order. But back in the 90s, Paramount Network Television and Heckerling had a three-season success story (on ABC and UPN), with the half-hour comedy series starring Rachel Blanchard as Cher (Silverstone wasn't available to reprise her role) and Dash returning as Dionne.

Based loosely on Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma, the film is just the latest to get the spotlight in terms of remakes, reboots, and prequel/sequel series (as we're seeing with Prime Video's Legally Blonde prequel series and the six-season success story that was Netflix's "Karate Kid" sequel series, Cobra Kai). Though this newest attempt at a series is now being shopped, it was previously reported that Peacock, despite its previous efforts, had high hopes for a Clueless series, with Schwartz, Savage & Weiss, and Silverstein coming aboard to dial up the interest. Silverstone previously reprised her role as Cher for a Super Bowl ad two years ago.

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