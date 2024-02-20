Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Alan Ritchson, amazon, jack reacher, lee child, prime video, Reacher

Reacher S03 "Probably Going to Be the Best Season Yet": Alan Ritchson

Reacher star Alan Ritchson offered an update on how things are going with filming on Season 3, sharing how this could be the best season yet.

It's been a busy few months in the live-action Jack Reacher universe. As the second season of writer & showrunner Nick Santora's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher was streaming, production on the third season was already getting underway. Over the past few weeks, Ritchson, bestselling author Lee Child, and others have been clueing us in on what they can share about Season 3 (more on that in a minute) – but now, Ritchson has offered a brief but very promising update on where things stand. Speaking with Extra reporter Mona Kosar Abdi on the red carpet for the NYC premiere of his film Ordinary Angels, Ritchson was asked how things were going at the very end of the clip above. Teasing that it is "probably going to be the best season yet," Ritchson added that they were "almost done shooting" and that "we're getting there."

Reacher Season 3: What We Know So Far…

Back in January 2024, we learned that the third season would be tackling Lee Child's seventh novel, 2003's Persuader, with Reacher going undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past. In February, we learned that Anthony Michael Hall (Bosch: Legacy) & Sonya Cassidy (The Man Who Fell to Earth) are joining Ritchson and the returning Maria Sten (Frances Neagley) during the currently-in-production season. Hall's Zachary Beck is a formidable & successful businessman – and a widow and single father of a 20-year-old son, Richard – who owns a rug import company that Reacher believes is a cover for some shady dealings. Cassidy's Susan Duffy is an extremely intelligent and tough DEA agent from Boston with a sharp and sarcastic sense of humor.

"Neagley was a strategic decision. The one thing you cannot do on screen that you can in a book is have the inside of somebody's head. Reacher thinks a lot, and there are pages and pages of Reacher puzzling things out. You can't write an eight-minute scene with Alan Ritchson sitting there, thinking. So we needed a secondary character to bolster the exposition," Child explained during an interview with Empire Magazine. As for the series jumping around when it comes to the novels that it's choosing for its season's inspiration, Child explains that it makes perfect sense – and fits with the story they're trying to tell on the small screen. "There was no reason to do them in order. We had massive discussions about it. The thinking went like this: 'Killing Floor' introduces Reacher as a person. So, which book shows his professional life and what he did while he was in the Army? The result was 'Bad Luck And Trouble,'" the author added.

Though not looking to make any spoiler headlines, Santora did have a few things to share about the series that he would like to see run for "at least four years" with The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview:

Santora on the Decision-Making Process in Selecting a Season's Book: "It's always a group decision. The studio has a lot of thoughts and ideas on it, as does Amazon, as they should because they know what they are doing. Alan will always have thoughts as well, because Alan is a really smart guy, and he has certain stories that are his favorites. And I also discussed it a lot with my writing team. They are great writers, and we all have instincts, for lack of a better word, as to which books might lend themselves to the screen a little bit better than others. And then we all collectively come to a decision, and then we all hope for the best!"

Santora on Maintaining Jack Reacher's "Loner" Spirit in Season 3: "What I can say is the spirit of Reacher is that he is a loner and a drifting hobo, to use Reacher's terminology. So, Reacher is never going to have a band of merry folks that travel along with him and help him solve crimes and have adventures. The DNA of Reacher is that he moves about on his own and teams up with good people when there's bad lurking about, and then he says goodbye to those people and goes on his way. And that's what we're always trying to stay true to."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!