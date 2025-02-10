Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: prime video, Reacher

Reacher Season 3 Images Offer New Look at Neagley & More

Check out new images from the third season of Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring series adaptation of Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels.

Article Summary Check out new Reacher Season 3 images featuring Maria Sten as Frances Neagley and more.

Dive into the Season 3 overview based on Lee Child's novel, "Persuader", where Reacher goes undercover.

Meet new cast members Anthony Michael Hall and Sonya Cassidy, both set for some very complex roles.

Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring series adaptation of Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels returns for a third season on Feb. 20th.

We're nearly down to single digits in terms of the Feb. 20th return of Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring series adaptation of Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels for a third season, which means there's still more than enough time to pass along some previews of what's on the way. Including the ones released earlier today, we've had images spotlighting Ritchson's Jack, Anthony Michael Hall's businessman Zachary Beck, "The Dutch Giant" Olivier Richters' bodyguard Paulie, Sonya Cassidy's DEA Agent Susan Duffy, Roberto Montesinos' veteran DEA Agent Guillermo Villanueva, Maria Sten's Frances Neagley, Brian Tee's Quinn, and Johnny Berchtold's Richard Beck. Here's what we have for you to add to your collection:

Reacher Season 3: Some Things You Should Know…

Back in January 2024, we learned that the third season would be tackling Lee Child's seventh novel, 2003's Persuader, with Reacher going undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past. In February, we learned that Anthony Michael Hall and Sonya Cassidy were joining Ritchson and the returning Maria Sten (Frances Neagley) during the currently-in-production season. Hall's Zachary Beck is a formidable & successful businessman – and a widow and single father of a 20-year-old son, Richard – who owns a rug import company that Reacher believes is a cover for some shady dealings. Cassidy's Susan Duffy is an extremely intelligent and tough DEA agent from Boston with a sharp and sarcastic sense of humor.

In March 2024, we learned that Brian Tee had joined the cast in the series regular role of Quinn. A physically imposing and intimidating character, Quinn was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army whom Reacher (Ritchson) investigated a decade prior when he sold military secrets to hostile nations. In addition, Johnny Berchtold was cast in the series regular role of Richard Beck, a sensitive and artistic college student who lost his mother when he was young and is the only son of businessman Zachary Beck (Hall). Five years ago, he was the victim of a traumatic kidnapping that left him mutilated.

Roberto Montesinos' series regular Guillermo Villanueva is a DEA agent on the verge of retirement who has served as the mentor and father figure of Agent Susan Duffy (Cassidy). Paunchy with bad knees and a good-natured sense of humor, Villanueva loves and cares about Duffy – even though they bust each other's chops all the time. Daniel David Stewart's recurring Steven Elliot is a clean-cut rookie DEA agent – a lovable guy who's fresh-faced, new to the job, and still learning. In addition, we learned that "The Dutch Giant" Olivier Richters (Black Widow, Borderlands) has joined the cast as Paulie – one of Beck's bodyguards and 7 feet, 2 inches of trouble for Jack.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!