Reacher Season 4: Alan Ritchson Breaks the News of His New Tattoo

During Season 4 filming, Reacher star Alan Ritchson got a new tattoo - on his neck - and now has to break the news to his make-up magician.

At this point, Alan Ritchson is just tempting fate, and he only has himself to blame. In case you missed it, the last time we checked in with the star and executive producer of Prime Video's series adaptation of Lee Child's Jack Reacher, he was offering us just a small sample of the magic that Film/TV Make-Up Artist Kat Crisp performs daily. Basically, every time Ritchson gets new ink that could be visible, Crisp devises new ways to make it seem like they were never there in the first place when Ritchson needs to slip into Reacher mode. He even included a time-lapse video that really drives home just how impressive Crisp's skills are. But for this go-around, Ritchson is treading carefully and looking for the best way to break the news to Crisp that he got a new tattoo… on his neck. Yup…

"I really stepped in it this time. This may be the day [Kat Crisp] really quits. I got some fun bribes. Wish me luck," Ritchson wrote as the caption to his post, which included the journey he took to make the news about his new ink a little easier to process:

Early in September, the actor and executive producer shared an image from the set that was taken by "our wildly talented director," Gary Fleder, on social media. "Game face was all the way on today. We might've just shot the best fight ever on Reacher and that's saying something, cause every fight prior this season felt the same way. Season 4 goes hard," read the caption, making another bold promise about what's still to come.

Here's a look back at one of Ritchson's previous posts, sharing an update on how things are going with Season 4:

Shortly after it was announced which novel that the fourth season would be adapting, we learned that Ritchson's Jack Reacher would be joined by Jay Baruchel (FUBAR) as Jacob Merrick (now played by Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette after a casting change); Sydelle Noel (GLOW) as Tamara Green; Agnez Mo (Pernikahan Dini) as Lila Hoth; Anggun (Levitating) as Amisha Hoth; Kevin Weisman (Alias) as Russell Plum; Marc Blucas (My Life with the Walter Boys) as John Samson; Kevin Corrigan (Poker Face) as Detective Docherty; and Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse) as Elsbeth Samson.

