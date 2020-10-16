Resident Alien: Alan Tudyk Offers Viewers a Tour of Patience, Colorado

If you feel like you've been hearing about SYFY's Resident Alien for a while now, you're not confused. The Alan Tudyk (Firefly, Rogue One)-starring series from writer/executive producer Chris Sheridan (Family Guy) was originally meant to premiere this past summer, but chalk up Resident Alien as one of the dozens of series impacted by the COVID pandemic. But now it's back on track with a January 2021 premiere set, teasers and preview images in play, and even the release of the first seven minutes (see below).

Now in the following clip, Tudyk takes viewers to Patience, Colorado, and behind the scenes of the SYFY series to offer a look at the out-of-this-world things yet to come and how the series came about:

In the following look at the pilot episode, see the backstory on how an alien who crash-lands on Earth ends up hiding in plain sight among the locals:

Based on the Dark Horse comic, SYFY's "Resident Alien" follows Harry, an alien played by Alan Tudyk ("Rogue One," "Firefly") that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Harry starts off living a simple life… but things get a bit rocky when he's roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission and asking the big life questions like: "Are human beings worth saving?" and "Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?"

SYFY's Resident Alien stars Tudyk, as well as Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Linda Hamilton, Mandell Maughan, Alex Barima, and Elizabeth Bowen. Executive producers include Chris Sheridan, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Robert Duncan McNeill, and David Dobkin; with Robert Petrovicz, Christian Taylor, and Nastarian Dibai serving as co-executive producers. Njeri Brown produces, with Robert Duncan McNeill, Jay Chandrasekhar, Jennifer Phang, and Shannon Kohli directing. Universal Content Productions (UCP) produces, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment.