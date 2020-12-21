Resident Alien: Why Patience, CO Is a Great Place to Crash- Literally

With only a little more than a month to go before the premiere of Resident Alien, SYFY's upcoming Alan Tudyk (Firefly, Rogue One)-starring series from writer/executive producer Chris Sheridan (Family Guy) is once again doing its part to make sure viewers get acquainted with the folks in Patience, Colorado, before the series premiere on January 27. So join Tudyk and the cast as they take you around town to show you why Patience is such a special place- in more ways than one.

SYFY's Resident Alien stars Tudyk, as well as Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Linda Hamilton, Mandell Maughan, Alex Barima, and Elizabeth Bowen.

Now that you've got a sense of what went on behind the scenes of SYFY's Resident Alien, take a tour of what you can expect from in front of the camera when the SYFY series premieres next month with a look at the official trailer, series overview, and the opening episode's first seven minutes:

Based on the Dark Horse comic, SYFY's "Resident Alien" follows Harry, an alien played by Alan Tudyk ("Rogue One," "Firefly") that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Harry starts off living a simple life… but things get a bit rocky when he's roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission and asking the big life questions like: "Are human beings worth saving?" and "Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?"

Executive producers include Chris Sheridan, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Robert Duncan McNeill, and David Dobkin; with Robert Petrovicz, Christian Taylor, and Nastarian Dibai serving as co-executive producers. Njeri Brown produces, with Robert Duncan McNeill, Jay Chandrasekhar, Jennifer Phang, and Shannon Kohli directing. Universal Content Productions (UCP) produces, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment.