Resident Evil: New Netflix Live-Action Series Preview Images Released

With less than three weeks to go until Netflix, Constantin Film, and co-writer, showrunner & EP Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) expose the Umbrella Corporation's darkest secrets in its live-action series take on Capcom's Resident Evil, viewers are getting a new set of preview images offering deeper dives into the streaming series' two timelines. Starring Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, with Tamara Smart & Ella Balinska as the younger and older versions of Wesker's daughter Jade, the series shows what led up to the T-Virus horror being unleashed and then the aftermath of the apocalypse it created… and if there's any chance in humanity getting its world back. Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti, and Turlough Convery also star.

With Netflix's Resident Evil infecting our screens on July 14th, here's a look back at the previously-released official trailer (followed by more background intel on the series):

And here's a look back at the two official teasers… and get ready to get 1971's "I'd Like to Teach the World to Sing (In Perfect Harmony)" stuck in your heads for the rest of the day:

The series kicks off with "Welcome to New Raccoon City," and we have a series overview that's giving us a bit of a Locke & Key/Stranger Things vibe: "When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything. Resident Evil, a new live-action series based on Capcom's legendary survival horror franchise, is coming to Netflix." The series will take place over two timelines, which make for some fascinating casting opportunities- as you'll see from the following descriptions previously released by the streaming service:

In the 2022 timeline, fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world. Cut to the 2036 timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past – about her sister, her father and herself – continue to haunt her.

Mary Leah Sutton (The Following, Tell Me A Story) co-writes, and also serves as an executive producer- as does Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film, with Constantin Film CEO Martin Moszkowicz producing.