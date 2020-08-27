Resident Evil Series Details Released; SPN Writer Andrew Dabb Penning

More than a year-and-a-half after news originally broke and not long after rumors were circulating on what impact the COVID pandemic would have on production, Netflix and Constantin Film posted a pleasant surprise for Resident Evil fans. Not only is the live-action video game adaptation moving forward, but now we know the series/season will consist of 8, one-hour episodes written by a name very familiar to Supernatural fans: Andrew Dabb. In addition, Bronwen Hughes (The Walking Dead, The Journey Is the Destination) has been tapped to direct the first two episodes.

Still not enough for you? How about the title of the first/pilot episode? The series kicks off with "Welcome to New Raccoon City," and we have a series overview that's giving us a bit of a Locke & Key/Stranger Things vibe: "When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything. Resident Evil, a new live action series based on Capcom's legendary survival horror franchise, is coming to Netflix."

The series will take place over two timelines, which make for some fascinating casting opportunities- as you'll see from the following description from the streaming service:

In the first timeline, fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world. Cut to the second timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past – about her sister, her father and herself – continue to haunt her.

Here's a look at the initial announcement, tweeted out early Thursday morning:

