Rick and Morty: A Deep Dive Into Season 5 Episode 2 "Mortyplicity"

While there were a number of ways to interpret Sunday night's episode of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty (you can check out what we got out of the family's adventure here), one thing is clear. Collectively, Rick, Morty, Beth, Jerry, and Summer are starting to become the suburban, interdimensional equivalent to The Manson Family when it comes to the rampage they can inflict- especially together. If anything, "Mortyplicity" showed just how cutthroat even decoys of them can be in an episode that we will definitely need to rewatch a few dozen times to make sure we got how it all went (and points for the "Beth's mom" tease). Now, Adult Swim is offering viewers a look behind the scenes at how it all came about.

In the following clip, Harmon and writer Albro Lundy offer some insight into how the episode was conceived and how they kept all of those decoys straight:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Inside the Episode: Mortyplicity | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7SxVte5uF4)

And just in case you want to rewatch the season-opener, here it is once again- available for you to view for free on YouTube. Not too shabby, right? But if you're looking for a more "unique" way to watch it, then continue on…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: FULL EPISODE | Rick and Morty Season 5 Premiere: Mort Dinner Rick Andre | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYCEXg4_lCM)

In the following video, viewers can also watch the Season 5 premiere from inside Rick's ship as it was launched outside the bonds of Earth for a truly "universal" broadcast (seriously though, a very cool way to watch whatever your "altered state" might be at the time):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Global Rick and Morty Day: Premiere in Space | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyn28VzMBgE&t=1156s)

Next up, Harmon, writer Jeff Loveness, director Jacob Hair, and showrunner Scott Marder offer some perspective on the questions and issues raised during the opener:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Inside the Episode: Mort Dinner Rick Andre | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2VXNJflmDE)

Kicking off with the season-opener "Mort Dinner Rick Andre," the titles for the fifth season include "Mortyplicity," "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall," "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort," "Rick and Morty's Tanksploitation Spectacular," "Rickdependence Spray," "Amortycan Grickfitti," "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion," "Rickmurai Jack," and "A Rickconvenient Mort." Now here's a look at the third trailer for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OFFICIAL TRAILER #3: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JqTvuVoI1A)

So here's a look back at the second official trailer for Rick and Morty Season 5, with more clues to what lies ahead when the dimensional-hopping duo head back to Adult Swim this Summer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OFFICIAL TRAILER #2: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tks_1uCO5kA)

And to make the package complete? A look back at the full-length version of the first main trailer released:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OFFICIAL TRAILER #1: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6Zy_mLgSNQ)

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.