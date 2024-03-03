Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Opinion, Rick and Morty, TV, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, mr. poopybutthole, opinion, rick and morty

Rick and Morty: Is This Mr. Poopybutthole's Supervillain Origin Story?

Looking back on his run on Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, it still feels like we're watching Mr. Poopybutthole's supervillain origin story.

Article Summary Mr. Poopybutthole's troubled past on Rick and Morty hints at a possible villain arc.

Fan theories speculate he could become a 'big bad' like Evil Morty.

Creators Harmon and Marder appreciate, yet seem to dismiss the theory.

The character's descent contrasts with our dimension-hopping duo's growth.

Some say he was never the same after Beth shot him in S02E04: "Total Rickall" (directed by Juan Meza-León and written by Mike McMahan) – though considering the mindf**k that the family had gone through, we really can't blame her. Then there's S04E03: 3 "One Crew over the Crewcoo's Morty" (directed by Bryan Newton and written by Caitie Delaney), with Rick unleashing his own classroom of students upon him, ending his tenure in academia. Whatever the cause, it's pretty clear that Mr. Poopybutthole has not been having a good run in Adult Swim's Rick and Morty – so much so that Cartoon Network's late-night programming block has released a look at his downward spiral. It's also shining a brighter spotlight on a theory that a lot of us have regarding Poopybutthole's eventual endgame – and it was the post-credits scene from the Season 7 finale "Fear No Mort" that got our dumpster fires of random speculation raging.

As you'll see at the end of the compilation video above, Poopybutthole got his hands on a portal gun and decided to switch places with another dimension's version of himself. But just when he thinks he's gotten away with it, we see a glare from Mrs. Poopybutthole after walking past Poopybutthole that leaves us with a few ominous questions/concerns. That, on top of how things went down earlier in the season in S07E01: "How Poopy Got His Poop Back" (directed by Lucas Gray and written by Nick Rutherford), has us feeling that Poopybutthole might be the "Anti-Rick and Morty." By that, we mean that as our dimension-hopping duo has grown – both as individuals and as a family unit – Poopybutthole's life has been going in pretty much the exact opposite direction. Our thought? Mr. Poopybutthole is going to end up being a "big bad" that Rick and Morty are going to have to deal with – maybe with Evil Morty as a factor?

Series co-creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder addressed that very issue in a recent interview with Variety, and it seems like we might be reading more into Poopybutthole's predicament than we should. "Shit. Well, now we can't do that, or he can sue us, right? Good job, internet! You blew it again!" Harmon joked during the interview when presented with the theory. "No, in all seriousness, I do love that guy [the person who posted the theory online] so much; I want to encourage those kinds of theories. I love, love that stuff. I love him, particularly the amount of energy he puts into that stuff," the series co-creator added. While Marder found the theory interesting, he also shared that was "not their plan for him" – adding that "I always love what fans take and run with in any show." But then again… isn't this exactly the kind of thing that "Evil Poopybutthole" would want us to believe?

