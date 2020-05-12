Rick and Morty Power Ballad Gives Glory to Glorzo

Written by Jeff Loveness and directed Bryan Newton, Rick and Morty episode "Promortyus" had a double-layered message that was simple, direct, and powerful. If the midseason return episode was about exposing viewers to the storytelling difficulties that come with crafting the dimension-hopping duo's adventures, this week reminded us that Rick and Morty (with assists from Summer, Beth, and Jerry) might just be the most destructive force in all of multidimensional existence. We're not just talking "Cronen-verse" or the purge planet, either. Those are too easy.

We're talking about all of those times when we got so caught up in what Rick and Morty were doing that we lost track of the folks in the background getting killed off in numbers we are way more comfortable with than we probably should be. Just look at what happened to the Glorzo, and all they wanted to do is spread Glorzo's love and glory across the universe. Are they parasites who take over their hosts and use their bodies as their own? Sure, which is why we feel cautiously bad for them. Being a parasite, a parasite's gonna do what a parasite's gonna do – but what's Rick, Morty, and Summer's excuses? Maybe if they learned to appreciate the "Glory of Glorzo" like series co-creator Dan Harmon and the fine folks at the show have in the following power ballad:

Harmon, Roiland, and Adult Swim released an episode titles announcement video that gave a nice "wink-and-a-nod" to The Terminator before revealing the following loaded episode names (with loglines included). Beginning with return episode "Never Ricking Morty," we have "Promortyus" (Get off my face, broth), "The Vat of Acid Episode" (The one with the acid vat, broth), "Childrick of Mort" (Miracle of life, broth. Whole family in this one, broh.), and "Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri" (Parenting is crazy, broh. Stuff straight disappearin in this one).