Rick and Morty: Rick Rant Mini-Marathon; Season 6, Vindicators Update

Maybe viewers are just running under the "group think" that we won't be getting another season of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's mega-hit Adult Swim series Rick and Morty for another few years. Maybe that's why the buzz about this summer has remained cautiously calm so far, but between San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) this month and the Adult Swim Festival Block Party in August, there's a lot about to happen in and around the "Rick and Morty" universe. But first, as a tease to keep you reading this as long as possible to help our analytics, a look at a marathon of some of Rick's best (translation: "most brutal and a little too on-point than we would like to admit") rants from across five seasons (and let us know in the comments below what else should've made the cut).

So if you're feeling a little too good about yourself and your life, set aside seven minutes to check out the following compilation of Rick Sanchez looking to remind us that everything sucks. Happy Fourth of July!

Later this month, the digital spinoff series Rick and Morty: The Vindicators will be getting a screening panel and Q&A during SDCC, running July 21-24. Executive produced by Harmon, Roiland, Erica Rosbe, and Sarah Carbiener, the panel invites you to "Answer the Vindibeacon and join your old pals Supernova, Vance Maxiumus, Alan Rails, Crocubot, and Noob Noob as they fight crime, avert genocides, and yuk it up without Rick and Morty." Carbiener & Rick and Morty producer Nick Rutherford are set to be on hand for the session. And then two weeks later (August 5-7), the Adult Swim Festival Block Party is unleashed on Philly and that's the one to really watch. On August 6th, the Rick and Morty panel will feature the cast & crew discussing the upcoming sixth season and will also include a preview of what's to come. And if we're really lucky, maybe we'll learn more about Rick and Morty: The Anime from Takashi Sano (Tower of God). Now here's a look back at the initial trailer for August's Adult Swim Festival Block Party:

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: