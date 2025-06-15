Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty S08E04: Our "The Last Temptation of Jerry" Thoughts

Here are some thoughts on tonight's Jerry-focused episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 8, S08E04: "The Last Temptation of Jerry."

We've been waiting three episodes for it, and now it's finally arrived. That's right, our very own Jerry Smith gets the spotlight in tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 8, S08E04: "The Last Temptation of Jerry." Heading into the weekend, I had a chance to speak with Ian Cardoni (Rick) and Harry Belden (Morty), who had some interesting intel to offer regarding tonight's chapter. "I've seen a little bit of noise online about people being upset about the lack of Jerry in the first three episodes, so let me tell you, don't worry about it in this one," Belden shared. "As if the title wasn't a giveaway, your Jerry needs will be met." Cardoni agreed while emphasizing the holiday aspect of the episode.

"Yeah, you're gonna get your fill of Jerry. I also think it's so fun to have a holiday-themed episode now coming out. You know, we have some pretty classic holiday episodes in the previous seasons. And maybe this one's a little less touched upon, if anyone's been paying attention to the teasers and trailers and songs that are out there ahead of it. So, hopefully, this will become a yearly classic for some families," Cardoni said.

Okay, so we've got a holiday-loving Jerry Smith getting the spotlight – what's there not to love? Honestly, we weren't exactly the biggest Jerry fan during the Emmy Award-winning series' early seasons, and he gave us more than enough reasons not to be. But over the past seven seasons, Jerry has had a pretty amazing and realistic (even in the midst of all of the interdimensional madness) redemption arc. He's still not perfect and still has his faults, but I'll always view September 2022's S06E01: "Solaricks" (directed by Jacob Hair and written by Albro Lundy) as the metaphorical line in the sand when Jerry chose to no longer be who he once was. With that in mind, here's a look at our real-time thoughts about S08E04: "The Last Temptation of Jerry":

Rick and Morty S08E04: "The Last Temptation of Jerry" Thoughts

We had a feeling that this was going to kick things off:

"Fortnite just added JFK." LOL

Okay, in Jerry's defense? The family is a bunch of assholes tonight.

Did Jerry just run over… the Easter Bunny?!?

Bonus points for the Dan Brown reference and the nod to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and climate change.

Yeah, once Space Christians enter the scene, then you know Easter just got a lot more important.

Okay, Jerry transforming into the Easter Bunny is disturbing as fuck to watch.

"What is the lore?!? Who do we help?!?" – Morty

Well, we've got another theory about Easter Island.

Wait… so Jesus was supposed to kill the Easter Bunny on that Earth but was crucified before it happened?!? Wow, that's some heavy shit (and I loved Morty's reaction).

Just so we're clear, at this point it's the dudes that look like they're from the "Alien" universe excepts with their butts in the front, the Easter Bunnies, and the Easter Eggs who are very bad – while the Space Christians are actually pretty good (despite their very concerning issues with sex).

Cardoni was right. I definitely cannot remember Easter ever getting a holiday special like this one.

SIDE NOTE: I would love to know what Summer's up to right now, party-wise… Rick really did hook her up nicely.

LOLOLOLOL: Rick and Morty discussing "Alien: Prometheus" was a nice touch.

Okay, between the orgy pile, everyone taking turns being the Easter Bunny, and Space Christians making the save, that was one damn epic finale. Following that, with a year-long war on not celebrating holidays, the show found a way to essentially twist the knife on all holidays. Damn.

Meanwhile… yes… Summer has been spring-breaking that entire time, to the point where an almost "Yellowjackets"-like society sprang up. Interesting if you look at it from the perspective of Summer "taking a holiday," and that also not working out.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!