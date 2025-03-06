Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty Season 8 Preview: Arcade Morty, Homesteader Rick & More

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty shared some very interesting looks at character and background designs from the upcoming eighth season.

While we still don't have a premiere date for Adult Swim's eighth season of Rick and Morty, we did learn quite a bit of what we can expect during New York Comic Con in October 2024 (more on that below), as well as a first-look preview (waiting for you above) and a holiday-themed teaser (waiting for you below). Now, the fine folks over at Cartoon Network's late-night programming block and the Emmy Award-winning series are offering a fan a look at some very interesting artwork spotlighting character and background designs for the upcoming season. On the character front, we have a very interesting lineup: Constellatio Rick, Arcade Morty, Adult Summer, Homesteader Rick, Old Morty Jr., Boss Hog Rick, and a Trash Monster. In terms of background designs, you could spend an entire day picking over every detail in each image provided – and are we getting a return to what's left of the Citadel this season?!?

Check out the Season 8 preview that went live on social media earlier today – followed by what we've previously learned about Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 8:

Rick and Morty Season 8: New York Comic Con 2024 Updates

What else did we learn about the Emmy Award-winning animated series during the NYCC 2024 panel? Beyond Season 8, Showrunner Scott Marder shared that the team was "almost done writing the first pass of Season 10." And as we previously reported, Rick and Morty will be back for Seasons 11 and 12. In terms of the panel itself, there were a number of interesting teases, previews, and updates. Spencer Grammer teased that we will be seeing a Summer-focused episode – and another new side to the character. Chris Parnell confirmed a Jerry-focused episode and teased that a holiday will be spotlighted that usually doesn't get a lot of attention. Ian Cardoni teased some new versions of Rick, while Sarah Chalke dropped that she got to play a third type of Beth in the second episode. Harry Belden and Cardoni then segued into an impromptu exchange between Rick and Morty as Morty tries to resist entering "The Vault of Spoilers" (nicely representing just how cautious everyone was about possibly even getting close to a spoiler.

