Riverdale: Aguirre-Sacasa Teases Answer to Big Sabrina/CAOS Question

As twisted and bizarre as things have gotten in around "Rivervale" over the past few episodes, it's about to get downright witchy this week when Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina Spellman visits Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) in next week's "Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hour(s)." But as we learn more about the tragic stories of the Blossom women through the years, we can't help but wonder what Sabrina's role will be. Of course, the biggest question that fans have had about Sabrina since Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was canceled by Netflix has to do with how she's even able to appear in the first place. To be blunt, Ms. Spellman was very far from alive when we last saw her streaming series without much to go on that would have us believe she somehow found a way out. Well, based on a post from Riverdale and CAOS creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, it would appear those rumblings that Sabrina wasn't supposed to have as definitive an ending as she got were true,

In the clip below, Aguirre-Sacasa offers a one-minute teaser clip of a scene from the Netflix series involving Aunt Zelda (Miranda Otto) and the deal she made to bring Sabrina back, with Aguirre-Sacasa promising more for those who tune in this Tuesday night:

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 4 "Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hour(s)": SABRINA SPELLMAN (GUEST STAR KIERNAN SHIPKA) COMES TO RIVERVALE — As Bailey's Comet passes over Rivervale, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Nana Rose (guest star Barbara Wallace) revisit the tragic stories of the Blossom women through the years. Meanwhile, the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event prompts Cheryl to summon a familiar face to Rivervale – Sabrina Spellman (guest star Kiernan Shipka). Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. James DeWille directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson.

Last month, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka took some time out from promoting her C13Features feature-length audio movie Treat to discuss what it was like returning to the role and how it felt playing Sabrina in the "Riverdale" sandbox:

On Returning to Sabrina in a Different Series Environment: "It was great. I never really felt like I got to say a proper goodbye to Sabrina when we wrapped, so to be able to revisit her and to see her in a new light, it was like riding a bike. I didn't know if it was gonna be or not, but coming back and being her again felt great. It also felt nostalgic, which I'd never experienced with Sabrina before because I was always just so in it. So, to go back and be a new person in the same headband was really, really thrilling. I really enjoyed it. It meant a lot to me, it really did."

On Learning New Things About Sabrina: "There's still more to be revealed. She still carries a sense of mystery in the episode. But of course, you're always learning new things. I think there are always new curiosities. Playing her from a different perspective and in a different timeline was very interesting. I had to work out in my brain what happened in between."

So our biggest takeaway are the lines, "a new person in the same headband," "playing her from a different perspective and in a different timeline was very interesting," and "I had to work out in my brain what happened in between," which seem to be implying that this will be taking place before the Netflix series finale (which means Sabrina's still dead). That said, we're not buying into anything 100% yet. Because to be honest, having Sabrina's run on Riverdale happen after the Netflix series finale would raise so many intriguing questions about her return. Just make sure not to answer them on Riverdale. Instead, drop vague verbal clues and cryptic teases about what went down.