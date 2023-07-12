Posted in: CW, Preview, Riverdale, Trailer, TV | Tagged: preview, riverdale, season 7, the cw, trailer

Riverdale Final Eps Trailer Teasing "Twist"? S07E15 & S07E16 Previews

Along with previews for S07E16 & S07E16, the official trailer for the final episodes of The CW's Riverdale appears to be teasing a new twist.

With The CW & EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's Riverdale set to return next week, we have a look ahead as the series kicks off its final run of episodes. But along with a look at S07E15 "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Two: Miss Teen Riverdale" (directed by Michael Goi and written by Aaron Allen & Chrissy Maroon) and S07E16 "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Three: Stag" (directed by Rob Seidenglanz and written by Ryan Terrebonne), we have an official trailer for the long-running series' final run. And if you're like us, then you're hanging on that last comment at the end… a "twist," huh? Just a coincidence that it was placed there? Hmmm… take a look:

Riverdale Season 7 Ep 15 & Ep. 16 Previews

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 15 Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Two: Miss Teen Riverdale: AND THE WINNER IS… — It's time for the town's annual Miss Teen Riverdale pageant and Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) each have their own reasons for entering. However, when Alice (Madchen Amick) doesn't allow Ethel (guest star Shannon Purser) to enter the pageant, the girls band together to make sure she has a fighting chance. KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Michael Goi directed the episode written by Aaron Allen.

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 16 "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Three: Stag": CURIOUS MINDS — Veronica (Camila Mendes) sets up a screening at the Babylonium after Julian (guest star Nicholas Barasch) gets his hands on a stag film and invites Archie (KJ Apa), Reggie (Charles Melton) and the guys over for a watch party. Betty (Lili Reinhart) unexpectedly reunites with Polly (guest star Tiera Skovbye) and learns about her sister's new life in New York. Elsewhere, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) goes to war with Dr. Werthers (guest star Malcolm Stewart) over his censure of comic books. Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Ryan Terrebonne

What You Need to Know About Season 7

The seventh season of Riverdale goes where no season has dared to go before — the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they've ever been anywhere but the 1950s.

Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is the classic all-American teen, coming of age, getting into trouble, and learning life lessons; Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) is the girl next door, starting to question everything about her perfect life—including her controlling mother Alice (Madchen Amick); Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) is a Hollywood starlet who moved to Riverdale under mysterious circumstances; Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) is the Queen Bee with a withering wit and a secret longing; Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) is an activist fighting for the Black students of recently integrated Riverdale High; Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) is a "square" crooner wrestling with his sexual identity; Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton) is a basketball star from farm country; and Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner) is a greaser who's destined to be an Elvis-type star.

It isn't until Jughead is visited by Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook) — Riverdale's Guardian Angel — that he learns the cosmic truth about their predicament. Will Jughead and the gang be able to return to the present? Or will our characters be trapped in the 1950's forever? And, if so…is that such a bad thing?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!