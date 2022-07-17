Riverdale S06E20 Preview: Rivervale Return; S06E21, S06E22 Overviews

While last week's episode of The CW's Riverdale may have brought some closure for the visiting Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka), the gang still has a ton of work to do if they want to bring down Percival (Chris O'Shea) and save the town once and for all (at least for this season). And as you can tell from tonight's episode S06E20 "Chapter One Hundred and Fifteen: Return to Rivervale" (directed by Anna Kerrigan and written by Ted Sullivan & Devon Turner), that means a return to a place best left forgotten to learn their big bad's backstory. But that's not all, because along with preview images, an overview, and the teaser for this weekend's chapter? We also have a look at the preview images & overview for S06E21 "Chapter One Hundred and Sixteen: The Stand" (directed by Cierra Glaude and written by Danielle Iman & Evan Kyle), and the overview for S06E22 "Chapter One Hundred and Seventeen: Night of the Comet" (directed by Gabriel Correa and written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Aaron Allen). Here's a look:

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 20 "Chapter One Hundred and Fifteen: Return to Rivervale": THE ULTIMATE MAN OF MYSTERY — Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang gather intel about Percival (guest star Chris O'Shea) so they can better understand where he came from and use that to their advantage. However, when their plan results in an unexpected outcome, the gang is left having to pay a terrible cost. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Anna Kerrigan directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan & Devon Turner.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 21 "Chapter One Hundred and Sixteen: The Stand": GOOD VS. EVIL — When Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica's (Camila Mendes) attempt to negotiate with Percival (guest star Chris O'Shea) doesn't go as planned, the forces of good and evil finally face off, leading to some unexpected revelations. Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Cierra Glaude directed the episode written by Danielle Iman & Evan Kyle. Riverdale Season 6 Episode 22 "Chapter One Hundred and Seventeen: Night of the Comet": CROSSROADS — Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang band together to save Riverdale from the greatest threat the town has ever faced. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Aaron Allen.

Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Mächen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty. Chris O'Shea (Netflix's You) joins the cast as Percival Pickens, the town's newest resident. Although he presents as charming (and is), Percival's also manipulative, powerful, and increasingly dangerous as he comes into conflict with our characters- most especially Archie. A descendent of one of Riverdale's founding fathers, General Pickens, Percival wants to turn Riverdale into a "utopia" -and it's a dark agenda he'll pursue quietly but ruthlessly. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Supergirl, Glee), Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl) and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Publisher & CEO).